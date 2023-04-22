Home » Greek general election confirmed on May 21 in ‘aftermath of worst train disaster’
[아테네=AP/뉴시스] Prime Minister Kyriakos Michotakis (left) speaks with President Caterina Sakelaropulu at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Greece, on February 22 (local time). The date for the general elections in Greece has been set for May 21st. 2023.04.23

[서울=뉴시스] Correspondent Moon Ye-seong = The Greek general election date has been confirmed as May 21st.

According to the Associated Press and others on the 22nd (local time), Greek President Katerina Sakelaropulu approved the date for the general elections proposed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Michotakis on the same day.

Greece’s general elections, originally scheduled for April, were canceled due to the worst train accident in Greece’s history that occurred on February 28 and the subsequent deterioration of public opinion.

A passenger train carrying 350 people from Athens to Thessaloniki collided head-on with a freight train from Thessaloniki to Larissa, killing 57 people. Hundreds of thousands of people poured into the streets and protested that the poor railway system had been neglected for about 10 years, and that such an accident had occurred.

The Michotakis government has judged that there will be no difficulty in holding the first round of elections on May 21 and the second round in early July.

The ruling New Democracy Party, led by Prime Minister Michotakis, has suffered a drop in approval ratings due to the train wreck, but is still ahead of the Radical Left Coalition, the biggest opposition party.

However, both parties are unlikely to win a majority in the first round of voting.

This general election will be held on a proportional representation system.

If a coalition government is not formed in the first round of elections, it is highly likely that a second round of elections will be held in early July.

