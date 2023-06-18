“Green cinema talks about the relationship between man and nature”: Paniagua

The Green Film Festival (Festiver) warms up for its next edition, which will take place from September 21 to 24 in Barichara, Santander. On this occasion, the meeting has a new director, Juliana Paniagua, who receives this “Olympic flame” from her mother, actress and cultural manager Nórida Rodríguez, and actor Toto Vega, her father figure for more than 10 years and who , like the greats, said goodbye from the stage last year.

The Barichara Green Film Festival is a space that has positioned itself in the world, throughout its 12 previous editions, for working in the promotion, dissemination and support of cinematographic works whose content revolves around caring for the environment. 250 films from 14 countries applied for the 2022 edition. Of these, 66 audiovisual works were selected, considered green films, for their narration of natural, social and cultural values ​​existing in different places and for their influence on the life of the human being. and of any living being and its environment, to participate in the different competitions.

Juliana Paniagua, event producer, cultural manager, translator and co-founder of Festiver, spoke with EL NUEVO SIGLO and pointed out that the call to participate is open until June 30.

EL NUEVO SIGLO: How does it feel to be in charge of one of the most important festivals in Colombia?

Juliana Paniagua: It has been quite a challenge It has been a bit difficult because Toto Vega is not there and I know that I must ensure that the Festival has the same standards. I feel a little nervous and anticipating what it means to return to Barichara without Toto and without my mother directing the Festival. Going through all the spaces and seeing all the people in these new circumstances is quite surreal… but I also feel very honored to be the one who receives this responsibility and so much trust.

EL NUEVO SIGLO: How is the call process going, are the same categories handled?

JP: The calls began on the 10th of May and go until June 30. We have the categories international and national short film, international and national feature film, and national and international animation. The bases of the call can be consulted www.festiver.org/convocatorias/convocatoria-2023. It is worth remembering that the Barichara Green Film Festival is a space that has positioned itself in the world, throughout its 12 previous editions, for working in the promotion, dissemination and support of cinematographic works whose content revolves around the care of the environment. I want to emphasize that participation is free for Colombian filmmakers.

THE NEW CENTURY: How many films are expected to participate in this edition?

JP: We have had an average of more than 200 films registered in previous editions. So we are waiting to cross that threshold.

THE NEW CENTURY: You have lived the Festiver from the inside, what has been the purpose of it?

JP: I think that we try to make the message very clear and that is that people become aware of caring for their environment through the universal language of cinema, that everyone knows the problems but that they are also part of the solution. We want the public to be aware of the individual power of change and we want to train audiences, open spaces for debates, train new audiences and filmmakers and audiences committed to caring for the environment.

THE NEW CENTURY: How are the preparations for this year going, will there be some changes?

JP: We are currently in full pre-production. The Festival will not have many changes, as always there will be projections in open-air spaces, an academic agenda with workshops, panels and conversations, a green market, some environmental activities and all with free admission. We cannot change its essence, Festiver is the product of love for nature, for cinema, love between a couple, love for a place, a region and a country. Although the Festival without Toto is inconceivable to us, the idea of ​​not doing it is devastating. How not to honor his work, his passion, his dream to continue forward? How not to honor his last words? Toto’s imprint lives on in everything that is Festiver, whose team will continue to work with the same passion and commitment.

ENS: How do you define green cinema?

JP: It’s like the stories that talk about the relationship of man and nature. So nature issues are touched on, but we have a wide variety of axes, genres, content, and that makes it attractive to the public.

EL NUEVO SIGLO: How have you seen the receptivity of the public towards this type of cinematographic encounters?

JP: We have received very good feedback, people like it and enjoy it a lot. We were the first competitive festival with an environmental theme in Colombia, so it has been recognized for being one of the best spaces that put this issue on the table.

ENS: Have you already had contacts with international guests?

JP: Yes, fortunately. The Festival is in permanent contact with film and environmental professionals, some of whom we have already been able to bring, and others with whom we are always managing resources and finding ways to make it possible.

ENS: Beyond what is expected of Festiver, what do you expect from your new role as director?

JP: The truth, I’m doing well. I honestly hope that I can meet this huge challenge and do it with even half the love that my mom and Toto did. I hope they’ll be proud of me in the end.

