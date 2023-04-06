World reserve currency in focus

In times of challenging geopolitical developments, voices are increasingly being heard that the status of the US dollar as the world reserve currency is in jeopardy. The basis for this is world trade, which, according to claims, is to be increasingly processed in Chinese yuan or the Indian rupee. This theory gets new fodder through an occurring decoupling of the gold price from inflation expectations. Inflation expectations, as reflected in inflation-linked, long-term bonds, rose by almost three percentage points last year, while the price of gold stagnated. But can one now derive from this the next crisis due to a loss of status as a world reserve currency?

Loss of trust in times of crisis?

This theory is based on the consideration that gold has an intrinsic value and that inflation-protected bonds are “only” paid for in US dollars. So when bond yields rise and prices fall as a result in difficult times, observers conclude that confidence in the dollar as a crisis currency has been lost. At the same time, many emerging countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa bought record gold reserves, which should form their own reserve currency. But if you examine this connection a little more closely, you will find that the connection between inflation-linked bonds and the price of gold has never been perfect in the past. For example, from February 2005 to May 2006 the price of gold rose from $411 an ounce to $725 an ounce, while inflation-linked yields rose from 1.5 to 2.5 percent. The decoupling was thus significantly higher than today – and the status of the US dollar was never in jeopardy.

Status persists

But even without this extreme example, one cannot establish a perfect correlation. Emerging markets have historically been big buyers of gold at some times and big sellers at other times – with no significance for the price of gold or the US dollar. Even if this topic is widely spread, the data shows a different picture. Furthermore, the US dollar is heavily used for trading. The

Bank for International Settlements estimates that more than 50 percent of world trade is in US dollars, while the US accounts for only about 10 percent of global trade.

Sea

International Monetary Fund the US dollar is ahead of the world official foreign exchange reserves. With 55.5 percent in the third quarter of 2022, you will not find a comparable currency. Although this value has tended to decline over the past two quarters, as a result of the increased money supply on a global level, so many dollars have never been held as they are these days. And in the financial world, too, the dollar is the dominant currency. Loud BIS 88 percent of all global financial transactions are currently carried out in US dollars.

Conclusion

Views of the US dollar as a world reserve currency are backward looking and of course that may change at some point. However, we consider the likelihood of a rapid change to be very low. The British pound did not collapse when the US dollar began to dominate a century ago. And the big advantages of cheaper financing of the state budget are not there. If the US loses status, the United States should not collapse.

