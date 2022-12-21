Listen to the audio version of the article

To encourage the recovery of the real estate market, one of the amendments presented by the government provides for the deduction of 50% of the amount paid for VAT for purchases of high energy efficiency residential real estate units (class A and B) made within on December 31, 2023 directly from the construction companies.

The deduction is equal to 50 percent of the tax due on the purchase consideration and is divided into ten constant installments in the year in which the expenses were incurred and in the nine subsequent tax periods

Classes and energy savings

The energy efficiency classes of buildings are an important parameter that is used to evaluate energy consumption, especially when buying a property. Not only useful but also mandatory, the energy performance certificate was introduced with Legislative Decree 192/2005 and subsequent interventions completed with Ministerial Decree 162/2015. Through this certification, each building is assigned a class, i.e. a score measured according to precise structural and functional parameters, to assess how much a building is, so to speak, attentive to energy saving. There are currently 10 classes and range from class A4 (maximum savings) to class G (minimum savings). The APE can only be issued by a qualified technician, called an energy certifier.

How are energy consumption measured?

The energy class itself does not measure how much the building consumes, but evaluates the “goodness” of the building from a thermal and energy efficiency point of view. The most precise calculation is that relating to the volumes of energy consumption of the home, i.e. the total energy consumed in a year by the building per square meter of surface (“kWh/m2 year”). This value, also indicated in the EPA, is expressed with the symbology used at European level “EPgl” (Global Energy Performance – Global non-renewable energy performance index).

Class A4, A3, A2, A1: almost zero impact

Class A4 covers the highest point of the classification: it represents the maximum result that can be achieved when building, for example, in green building. Consumption is around a value equal to or less than 0.40 EPgl. This means having an energy impact almost equal to zero and without waste. Class A4 homes have highly efficient thermal insulation with perfect insulation, a cutting-edge heating and possibly also cooling system, combined with the use of renewable sources, even more than one at the same time. With minimal variations on the consumption, we have others three A-classes, which have progressively higher consumption than the A4 class, but still very low. In terms of living comfort, the differences are truly imperceptible. Class A3 has consumption between 0.40 and 0.60 EPgl; class A2 between 0.60 and 0.80; finally the A1 class between 0.80 and 1.00.