(ANSA) – TRENTO, 13 APR – The new renewable energy community (Cer) “Green Land” was set up as part of a public initiative at the Congress Center of the municipality of Lavarone. The CER – informs a note – has assumed the legal form of the community cooperative. It will operate in the Alpe Cimbra area, in Trentino, networking economic, social and cultural operators to promote the energy, economic and social sustainability of the entire district.



“For us it is a return to the first cooperatives born at the end of the 19th century to provide answers to the primary needs of the population. The Municipality of Lavarone has promoted this initiative by also linking it to the energy communities because it believes it is an ideal tool for rebuilding the social fabric and dealing with the difficulties that the modern world confronts us with”, explained the mayor of Lavarone, Isacco Corradi.



The collaboration with the Trento federation of cooperation and with the staff of the Province of Trento was important for testing institutional models and operational processes to be applied in subsequent experiences in other local contexts. “In 2050, electricity needs will double and analysts predict that 50% of electricity will come from solar energy. This is another small step that will bring us closer to the necessary decarbonization over time,” said the general manager of the department provincial territory, environment, energy and cooperation, Roberto Andreatta.



“Community cooperatives are an added value for the territories. They are subjects who add the concept of economic sustainability to voluntary participation, which is essential for building activities in the territory where other subjects are unable to be present. Here the aspect is added of the energy community, an important aspect for us to approach horizons of environmental and social sustainability”, concluded the president of the Cooperation, Roberto Simoni (ANSA).

