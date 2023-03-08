Ryan Reynolds, guest of a London festival, has returned to analyze the reasons for the failure of Green Lantern, offering his personal version of what happened.

Ryan Reynolds is currently among the stars most appreciated by the public. In the 2011However, the actor had to deal with the disastrous box office result for Green Lantern, DC cinecomic panned by audiences and critics. Guest of the festival Just for Laughs of London, Reynolds then returned to talk about theimpact that failure had on his career and life – it seems that it took him years to process what happened – also trying to analyze the reasons behind the film flop.

Green Lantern – Ryan Reynolds analyzes the reasons for the failure of the cinecomic

According to the Canadian star, the failure Of Green Lantern it was caused by low texture thickness and from little insight into the main character, a far cry from complex Marvel heroes or more recent DCEU protagonists. The creative team, always according to the words of Ryan Reynolds, in fact tried to compensate for any gaps with thedisproportionate use of special effectsending up with “wasting” the budget attributed to the project:

There were just too many people who spent too much money and when there was a problem they never stopped to think about building the character, they just kept spending on the special effects. They never thought of doing the project like that. And, in their defense, it’s a really old-fashioned way of solving the problem. It is simply a matter of continuing to spend money to fix the issue. And it didn’t work. There are 185 people who worked on that film and enjoyed making it, loved the time they spent making it. Actually, making the movie was fun, but when we sat down at the premiere and saw it, it was tough. People didn’t appreciate it. It was something crazy, a strange feeling that I don’t want to experience anymore.

Ryan Reynoldstherefore, has committed itself to the maximum for the realization of Green Lantern but his effort, it seems, was not enough. On the other hand, the film was panned not only for the characterization of the characters but also for the use of special effects, judged by the majority of the audience as coarse and ineffective. However, the actor – who also met his future wife on the set of the cinecomic – Blake Lively – he still managed to build himself one solid careeralso becoming the protagonist of Deadpool, Marvel franchise among the most appreciated by fans. The third chapter of the saga will be in cinemas from November 8, 2024 and will – probably – sanction the official debut of the Mercenary Chatter in the MCU. So all that remains is to wait new updates about the actor’s upcoming projects.