Surprise under the Christmas tree: by mid-December theAnas should put out a tender the three variants of Alemagna of San Vito, Valle and Tai di Cadore. Works that were already expected for the 2021 World Ski Championships.

It is obligatory to use the conditional because, barring surprises, the announcement will be made on December 5, at a summit convened in prefecture in Bellunowith the top management of Anas, including the president Edward Valenteand the mayors Emmanuel Caruzzo of San Vito, Marianna Hofer of Valle and Joseph Casagrande of Pieve di Cadore. The convocation is kept in the utmost secrecy, due to the delicacy of the issues, which have been at the center of disputes in the past. But Anas is determined to proceed and the longed-for construction sites could finally be opened next year. With the probability that the Valle tunnel will arrive before the Olympic date.

With regard to San Vito, a new 2.35 km long route was defined, with the construction of two roundabouts, two infrastructures and four artificial anti-noise tunnels. It will leave near the Pius X and it will re-enter the current one state road in Chiapuzzain front of the DIY. And I will resign a slap the cars that today pass through the houses and activities of the center will be diverted, creating considerable inconvenience, especially in season.

The changes you make will increase your costs by 28 a 38 million payable by Anas.

Among other things, the approximately 200-metre viaduct envisaged in the original project will not be created, but a greened road embankment for more than 100 meters and the artificial tunnel at the height of the schools will be expanded. The construction site requires two and a half years of time, so it must necessarily start in the spring. As regards the variant of Tai, the investment will not be more than 46 million, but 68. A tunnel over 980 meters long will be built, with links to the existing road network via a series of roundabouts.

The time schedule of the works is approximately 30 months, therefore equal to two and a half years.

As if to say that, if you want to be ready for the Olympics, you have to leave at the latest by the end of spring. Finally, the variant of Valle di Cadore. It is 1.1 kilometers long, will be entirely in tunnels and the investment will be 44 million. The works will last 1 year and 8 months. This is why this work is confirmed by February 2026. It is not excluded that the summit of 5 December will also take stock of the Longarone and Cortina variants, as well as the Comelico tunnel and the valley road.

These are issues that were addressed last week by the President of the Region, Luca Zaia, in a meeting with the Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini.

«We talked about all these mountain themes», confirmed Zaia, «there is a focus that exists only by virtue of the Olympics. If we didn’t have this reflector today, the mountain would have little light while today it has a spotlight. Let’s go ahead with the works, considering that the Longarone variant is financed, is being planned and will be built. The Cortina variant is financed, and we are talking about 300 million: it is being planned and will be done”. However, it is by no means certain that these two interventions, which are extremely complex, are ready for the 2026 Games.