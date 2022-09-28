Heavy debt but reassuring fiscal trends

“The public finance trends presented in this document – reads the introduction to the document, signed by the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco – are overall reassuring, although the debt service becomes heavier”. In the Nadef, the minister recalls that “in 2024 the Stability and Growth Pact will come back into force – in the version that will arise from a consultation that the European Commission will open shortly on the basis of a proposal to reform tax rules”.

Nadef, cost increase delays Pnrr spending, 170 billion remain to be used

A passage of the premise is dedicated to the NRP, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. “The amount of resources actually spent on Pnrr projects during this year will be lower than the projections presented in the Def for the delayed start of some projects which reflects, in addition to the time needed to adapt to the innovative Pnrr procedures, the effects of ‘soaring costs of public works ». Of the 191.5 billion allocated to Italy, “about 21 will actually be spent by the end of this year. There are approximately 170 billion to be spent over the next 3 and a half years ”, resources which“ if fully utilized ”will make“ a significant contribution to growth ”.

Franco, rediscovered dynamism, continued recovery and keeping accounts

«The Government – writes Franco again in the introduction to Nadef – concludes its work in a very complex phase at a geopolitical and economic level but with evident signs of renewed dynamism for the Italian economy. The hope is that, in a context of gradual reduction of the deficit and public debt, the economic recovery started after the pandemic crisis will continue and consolidate, supported by private and public investments, higher employment rates and productivity dynamics. higher “.

Sports work, CDM approves the Vezzali reform

The Council of Ministers has definitively approved the corrective to the implementing decree of the sports work reform, developed by the undersecretary for sport, Valentina Vezzali. The decree, reads the note published by Palazzo Chigi in the evening, “introduces changes aimed at defining a clear and unambiguous regulatory framework, capable of balancing the needs of protecting the work and health of sports workers with stability and sustainability of the amateur sports system, reducing the risk of litigation, in light of the principle of specificity sanctioned by the European Union, punctually recognizing the envisaged concessions and bringing out phenomena of tax and social security avoidance ».

Reorganization of the discipline of scientific hospitalization and treatment institutes

The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, approved, in preliminary examination, a legislative decree implementing the delegation relating to the reorganization of the discipline of scientific hospitalization and treatment institutes (IRCCS). The decree – reads the note from the Presidency of the Council – «is part of the” Mission 6 – Health “of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), in order to strengthen and improve the relationship between research, innovation and health care. The text, among other things, introduces international criteria and standards for the recognition and confirmation of the scientific nature of IRCCS, with the evaluation of the impact factor, the care complexity and the citation index, to ensure the presence of only structures of excellence. In addition, the methods for identifying the minimum reference basin are defined in order to make the assessment for the attribution of the IRCCS qualification more consistent with the needs of the various territories “.