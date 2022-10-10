Listen to the audio version of the article

The council of ministers, according to what is learned, has approved the programmatic budget document. The document should contain only the trend framework and the non-deferrable expenses, without the programmatic part that will be up to the new government. In line with the approval of the Update Note to the Economics and Finance Document, which is limited to the analysis of current trends and trend forecasts for the Italian economy and public finance, the Document indeed includes the main lines of action current legislation and the related effects on macroeconomic and public finance indicators for the next year. government broadcasts Dpb to Brussels. And it has already been sent to Brussels, therefore in advance of the deadline of 15 October.

Ok Cdm to implementation bill for non self-sufficient elderly people



The draft law proposed by the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Andrea Orlando, which provides policies in favor of the elderly, also in implementation of missions 5 and 6 of the PNRR in the field of assistance to non self-sufficient elderly, approved today in the Council of Ministers . «It is – explains Minister Orlando – a reform that I wanted to include among those qualifying for the NRP with the aim of making the system of care for the elderly population adequate. An opportunity for civil progress for our country and a priority for the political agenda “

Draghi toasts with ministers, souvenir photo for the last Cdm



At the end, a toast with the ministers for what could be the last CDM chaired by Mario Draghi. Sources present in the Council of Ministers tell of a warm greeting with the Prime Minister, and a group photo to seal the moment. In reality, a new technical Cdm could be held during the week, but in the meantime the premier wanted to greet him, thanking them for the teamwork carried out in these 20 months together.

Dragons to ministers: maturity and patience for national unity



«National unity is, inevitably, an exceptional experience, which occurs only in moments of profound crisis. Maintaining it, as you have done, for many months, requires maturity, a sense of the state, and also a great deal of patience ». Prime Minister Mario Draghi said this in CDM, underlining: “You can be proud of what you have done, of the results you have achieved, of the projects you have started and that others will be able to complete”

“Orderly transition, governments pass Italy remains”



«In a few weeks, the new executive will sit on these benches, an expression of the result of the elections that have just been held. I renew my invitation to facilitate an orderly transition, which will allow those who will come to get to work immediately. We owe it to the institutions we were part of, but above all we owe it to the citizens. Governments pass, Italy remains ”concluded Prime Minister Mario Draghi thanking the ministers on the CDM for their work.