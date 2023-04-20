Green Lighting for ‘World Earth Day’

LIGHTING – The fountain in Piazza della Repubblica in Ferrara lights up on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 April 2023





Green lighting for the fountain in Piazza della Repubblica to raise awareness of the importance of “World Earth Day”, Earth Day 2023.

The municipal administration of Ferrara adheres to the initiative to raise awareness of environmental issues, arranging the lighting of the fountain in Republic squarein the heart of Ferrara next to the Este Castle, for the evening of the anniversary on Saturday April 22 and until all night Sunday April 23, 2023.







