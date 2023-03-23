Il mutuo green it is still a relatively new product on the market. These are loans that aim to support building renovations that make our homes more efficient and improve the energy class. European ecological awareness has been reawakening for several years, and even more so with thelast green directive; these products will therefore become increasingly important to consumers. But what is a green mortgage? Let’s see together how they work, how to request them from the bank and which green mortgage offers can be found at credit institutions.

What are green mortgages?

A “green mortgage” or “green mortgage” is a mortgage that allows you to finance the purchase of an energy-sustainable house (with energy class A or B) or the renovation of a building that allows it to achieve greater energy efficiency and a lower environmental impact.

Green mortgages: what are the best offers from banks?

For the request for a green mortgage to be repaid in 25 years, of 150 thousand euros (property value 165 thousand euros) by a Milanese employee, among the best green mortgage offers in the bank we find the following:

Banco Bpm green loan

Banco Bpm’s You Giovani Green Consap loan allows, by carrying out works that reduce energy consumption by at least 30 percent or increasing the energy rating of the house by two classes, to have access to the loan that ensures an installment of 759 euros per month, Tan 3.61% (IRS 25 years + spread 1.15%), Taeg 4.05%, free preliminary costs, appraisal costs 320 euros.

Intesa Sanpaolo green loan

Domus Fixed Green Intesa Sanpaolo loan: installment 855 euros, fixed rate 4.75%, preliminary investigation costs: € 1,350.00, appraisal costs: € 320.00, Taeg 5.06 percent.

Unicredit green loan

Il Unicredit Ecological Sustainability mortgage, for an amount of 130 thousand euros on a property value of 165 thousand euros, offers an installment of 753 euros at a fixed rate of 4.91 percent (IRS 25 years 2.85 + spread 2.06), Taeg 5.21 percent .

What are the advantages of green mortgages?

Il advantage of a green mortgage is that, in addition to being good for the environment, it is usually obtainable at lower interest rates than traditional mortgages. For this type of use, in fact, you can access bank offers specifically designed.

In fact, it must be borne in mind that a house with good energy efficiency (A o B) reevaluates over time, therefore a greater profit can be obtained both from its sale and from its lease. This is one of the reasons why banks grant favorable conditions, which constitutes a double advantage for the borrower who, with lower interest, finds himself a house of greater value. Moreover, with higher energy efficiency, even the consumption in the bill will be lowerand this too will be an additional advantage for the landlord.

What are the requirements to get a green mortgage?

The requirements for accessing a green mortgage may differ from bank to bank, but what is essential is, of course, the building that you are buying or renovating. In fact, by obtaining a mortgage, it is necessary for the property to be (or become) more energy efficient. In other words, the property underlying the mortgage, if purchased, must be in energy class A or Bwhile in the case of restructuring, it must do improve energy efficiency by at least 30 percenti.e. with a “jump” of at least two energy classes.

Is a green mortgage or a traditional mortgage better?

What to choose between a green mortgage and a traditional mortgage? Before deciding it is necessary to compare the best offers; this is the only way to find the most suitable products for the specific needs and circumstances of each consumer and at any time. The interest rate situation could in fact make even a traditional mortgage convenient. On the other hand, obtaining a mortgage specifically aimed at energy improvement of a home could make it easier to access a bank’s specific offer.

How to make a house eco-sustainable?

What are the interventions that can be financed with a mortgage that make a house more eco-sustainable, in particular from the point of view of energy consumption? Energy consumption is essential for environmental impact: the higher the efficiency, the lower the impact. Here are some renovations that can improve energy efficiency and that can be financed with a green mortgage (but also with the renovation bonuses or the superbonus 110):

Install fixtures that improve insulation. Windows are one of the main points of heat loss in a house, which implies higher energy consumption in air conditioning. Installing double or triple glazed windows prevents this, reducing the energy we have to use to air-condition the house.

Windows are one of the main points of heat loss in a house, which implies higher energy consumption in air conditioning. Installing double or triple glazed windows prevents this, reducing the energy we have to use to air-condition the house. Improve wall insulation. In addition to windows, walls, floors and ceilings are also spaces through which heat is lost. The installation of some coatings made of materials with low thermal conductivity helps to avoid this problem.

In addition to windows, walls, floors and ceilings are also spaces through which heat is lost. The installation of some coatings made of materials with low thermal conductivity helps to avoid this problem. Improve the insulation of the exterior walls . Just as we can improve insulation indoors, we can do it outdoors. In this case, the most common way is to install low thermal conductivity materials on the roof and facade.

. Just as we can improve insulation indoors, we can do it outdoors. In this case, the most common way is to install low thermal conductivity materials on the roof and facade. Install solar panels. Having solar panels in a house allows us to generate our own energy, which obviously reduces the impact that the house has on the environment and its dependence on the supply of electricity (which is generally produced by the combustion of fossil fuels).

Having solar panels in a house allows us to generate our own energy, which obviously reduces the impact that the house has on the environment and its dependence on the supply of electricity (which is generally produced by the combustion of fossil fuels). Installation of charging stations for electric vehicles . The decarbonisation of means of transport also plays an important role in the ecological transition; having a charging station for an electric vehicle for private use is another intervention that helps us reduce the environmental impact of our home.

. The decarbonisation of means of transport also plays an important role in the ecological transition; having a charging station for an electric vehicle for private use is another intervention that helps us reduce the environmental impact of our home. Remaking of the electrical system . In addition to being dangerous, an old electrical system consumes more energy than a new one. Therefore, renovating it will help us have a more sustainable home.

. In addition to being dangerous, an old electrical system consumes more energy than a new one. Therefore, renovating it will help us have a more sustainable home. Heating your home with electricity. Replacing oil or gas boilers with electric boilers and other additional installations (for example underfloor heating) is an intervention that helps improve the energy efficiency of a home.

