Green night at the Ecomuseum — Environment

The appointment with the GREEN NIGHT to be held is back again this year Friday 16 June 2023 at the Ecomuseum of Marsh Herbs in Villanova di Bagnacavallo. The initiative is aimed at families who will be able to share an evening of workshops, games and entertainment, staying overnight in tents in the “Villanova delle capanne” ethnopark area.

The program includes the assembly of the tents and a snack at 17.30, followed by the following workshops at 18.30: Budding artists, with the colors of nature; “Minds that don’t lie” to discover the scents of orchards and gardens; Flotation tests of the garden and the chicken coop; then a recycling workshop will follow: Towards the sky: with the San Marco missile and the Romagna Mandala made with the tradition of the peasant abacus.

At the end of the activities, at 7.30 pm, the “Notturno con brasula” dinner will be held with the following menu: Garganelli with garden sauce, Grilled meat with gratin tomatoes and baked potatoes, Grandma’s sweets.

After dinner, everyone is ready with Il Teatro del Silenzio, “The teacher tells”, “Dearest Pinocchio” exhibition and excerpts from the Pinocchio story.

At 21 mat party with the “Lord of the bells” show workshop by Joi Rotella.

For those who are not sleepy yet, there are trump cards with biochi aimed at children: “Sumaron” and “Pela Galéna” the initiative concludes in the morning with breakfast and greetings.

Each family will have a table in the dining room.

All materials for the laboratories are provided by the organization.

Participants must bring tent, sleeping bag, mattress and the necessary for the night.

The participation fee is 25.00 euros for adults and 15.00 euros for children.

Reservation on 0545 280920 [email protected]

The event is organized by the Cultural Association Civiltà delle Erbe Palustri in collaboration with the Municipality of Bagnacavallo.