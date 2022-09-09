The Games defended by Fassino and Salvini. Matteo Renzi: «Beppe Grillo said that the Expo would destroy Milan. Did you see what happened? He today he says that the Olympics should not be done … ».

CORTINA. Are the Milan Cortina Olympics the greenest or the most cemented? Yesterday was a day of lively controversy on the political stage. Early in the morning the president Luca Zaia began to thunder, taking it out on the sportsman – “champion I didn’t understand what” – who on TV said that one million euros would be enough to redo the bobsleigh track. “Do you want to understand or not that the IOC has assigned the Games also to Cortina especially for the bobsleigh?” Thundered Zaia.

In the middle of the day, on the other side, Beppe Grillo intervened. «The Winter Olympic Games, praised as the ‘Green and low cost Olympics’, of green and low cost have very little: new buildings with a strong environmental impact and a cost to the State of over 2 billion euros. Here are the Cement Olympics », wrote Grillo on Twitter, posting a link to his blog which hosts an article by Orietta Vanin entitled“ Cortina: Cement Olympics ”.

«Grillo on Milan-Cortina? If we had listened to the no of the 5 Stars we would not have gas and waste-to-energy plants, we would go around with the wheeled scooters », Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, replied from Venice. “Who cares about Grillo, he’s the only supporter of happy degrowth.” But the Pd was also defending the Games, among other things with Piero Fassino from Turin, who would not have minded the Olympics at his home. “Defining the Cortina 2026 Olympics as“ concrete ”, when instead they are a great opportunity for growth, development and work, says a lot about how much the M5S is not in tune with the real country,” said Fassino. Matteo Renzi could only make himself heard on the subject. “Beppe Grillo said that the Expo would destroy Milan. Did you see what happened? He today he says that the Olympics should not be done … ».

Beppe Sala, mayor of Milan, does not show concern. «Grillo is a friend and I think that in a few years he will repent, as he regretted at the time of having judged too much concrete even on the Expo. Beppe Grillo is a bit like that, after which everyone sees her in his own way; in any case there is not so much concrete, so much so that the very idea of ​​making these widespread Olympics arises from the fact of avoiding building too much ».

In the late afternoon, Luca Zaia and Matteo Salvini dealt with the Olympics in a meeting in Mestre. Obviously to move forward. Zaia also reiterated this in the morning, saying that he is not going back. And that as far as the bobsleigh track is concerned, it will be an environmentally more compatible work.