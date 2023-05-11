Green plan, green generation and food security

Ismail Filali

In April 2008, the official announcement was made, on the occasion of the opening of the International Agricultural Exhibition in Meknes, of the start of the so-called Green Morocco Plan; This plan was entrusted to the American Studies Office McKinsey to prepare an agricultural development strategy that guarantees food security for the Moroccan people, under the supervision of the then Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Aziz Akhannouch. And the current head of government, and a huge budget has been allocated to him, set at 150 billion dirhams of public money, and the slogan that was raised at the time is that the green plan will achieve food security for Moroccans on the horizon of 2023? Here we have reached the exact date of achieving food security; And 15 years have passed since the launch of the scheme; Unfortunately, Moroccans are still living on the impact of the high cost of foodstuffs, as the prices of vegetables, meat and fruits have reached unprecedented prices. The blood-sucking campaign is being led by monopoly and corruption lobbies, in flagrant defiance of the government, which has acknowledged its inability to control prices despite the folklore outputs of the so-called monitoring committees… The aim, then, of this scheme was to ensure food security for Moroccans, raise wages and create job opportunities, as it was assumed The plan will create about 125,000 jobs annually. And improving productivity to increase the income of small farmers, fighting poverty and vulnerability, reducing food security disparities between cities and villages, achieving social justice and ensuring the dignity of the citizen… However, the wind blows as ships do not desire, as Morocco has not achieved self-sufficiency in basic foodstuffs and is still importing grain. meat, sugar, oils and other basic materials that form the basis of food security; And there are expectations that Morocco will continue to import significant quantities of grain, and expectations that the Kingdom will remain linked to foreign markets to secure its basic needs by up to 63 percent for an indefinite period, and that Moroccans will suffer by 36 percent from food insecurity.. A report came The United Nations confirms that the percentage of food insecurity out of the total Moroccan population reaches 9.7 percent in the period 2019-2021, i.e. about 3.6 million people suffering from food insecurity, which indicates that 150 billion dirhams did not target small farmers and Poor citizens and sovereign agriculture to fulfill the needs of Moroccans, as much as it was granted to the peasant Patrona and the lucky and influential owners of capital and large and diverse companies to continue the series of wealth accumulation of the savage bourgeoisie; And this is what destroyed the purchasing power of citizens, widened class and social differences, and collapsed the middle class, which is the safety valve for social peace….

It seems that the green plan project, according to the reality we live in, and not the numbers we hear, was of interest to large farmers by financing their investments at rates that reached 80%, or by renting or buying state lands at very preferential prices, and exempting them from taxes. How many people asked about this exemption, and what is the return offered by the senior farmers to this country? And do the big farmers still need state support?? The size of the lands that were lost to them exceeded 9 million hectares belonging to the communal and ancestral lands and the lands of custodians, and the amount of material assistance for the projects that they carried out is estimated in the billions … and the Green Plan allocated a budget of 50 billion dirhams to study the quality of the soil for all agricultural areas and the quality of agriculture suitable for it from In order to afforestation, the study offices, headed by the American Studies Office McKinsey, which prepared the plan strategy in billions, benefited from this budget, while some contractors that were assigned to the afforestation process and keeping up with many billions. The small farmer in particular and the citizen in general remained waiting for what would come and not come.

After the failure of the Green Morocco Plan to provide food security for Moroccans, the government launched another program under the name of the Green Generation Strategy 2020/2030. This strategy promises to fix the defects of the Green Plan and correct inequalities by focusing on human development in rural and mountainous areas and promises once again to achieve abundant production. Agricultural and thus achieving food security with a large financial envelope whose full details were not given, estimated at: 1100 billion … The 15th session of the International Forum on Agriculture in Morocco, organized from 2 to 7 May 2023 in Meknes, was devoted to the slogan “The Green Generation… for Sustainable Food Sovereignty”, which is A slogan that sounds great, but can the new project “Green Generation” make up for the failure of the green scheme? And how long will it take to achieve food sovereignty and security?? The plan has exhausted 15 years and has not achieved food security for Moroccans, and the green generation has been programmed over a period of ten (10) years (2020/2030). What the small farmer in particular and the vulnerable citizen in general were blessed with, but the big question that arises is where did the huge funds allocated for the Green Plan go?The numbers that were given by the Prime Minister on Monday, May 8, 2023 in front of the nation’s representatives during the constitutional session for the monthly accountability on The subject of the government’s vision to establish a national system for food sovereignty is not of concern to the citizen, neither from near nor from afar, and has nothing to do with the tangible reality experienced by the Moroccan citizen in general and the small farmer in particular.And his achievements, which the head of government listed, did not guarantee food security for Moroccans, as he said that the scheme It contributed to the full exploitation of Morocco’s agricultural potential, doubling the agricultural crude domestic product to exceed the ceiling of 127 billion dirhams in 2021, and doubling exports three times. Here we return to asking the question: What did the citizens benefit from the export returns, as they go into the pockets of the big owners and farmers who doubled the price crisis in the country. And if the plan had achieved the outlined goal, why did two parties from the majority issue statements criticizing the government in which they participate? What does this mean? It simply means that the government has failed to manage the economic and social situation of the Moroccan people… In order to get out of the tight circle, the head of government said that the Green Morocco Plan was a comprehensive assessment and ended with a detailed report signed by 12 heads of regions, 16 heads of the Chamber of Agriculture and 19 heads of interprofessional federations. … How can they not sign when they are devouring billions of compensation without providing any addition to the sector and the farmer?? And let the Prime Minister dismount and descend from his ivory tower and look at the reality of the villages, the arid valleys and the mountainous regions that lived and live under the impact of poverty, deprivation and high prices, and did not benefit from the green plan at all…

The aggravation of the social food crisis in Morocco and the continued rise in prices, especially for the fragile classes as well as the middle class, is a continuation of the widening circle of poverty for these groups whose bet has become to guarantee bread and escape from conquering hunger that kills thinking and creativity and with it man becomes a living being who only gasps after bread. Moroccans no longer care about who runs the country’s affairs as much as they think about the daily sustenance of their children… and they are no longer able to accept the language of wood and the many lies pursued by the government of talent and rescue, which promised the Moroccans a lot, but little was achieved and has no impact on daily living. For Moroccan families, and evidence of this is the significant deterioration in the standard of living of citizens and the increase in unemployment and poverty rates.

And I think that the inability of the plan to achieve food security is because part of its objectives are linked to the rainfall, and when the drought seasons continued, it affected the profitability of the plan in particular and the agricultural sector in general…

We are still far from achieving food security, because this process requires the establishment of an integrated, honest national institutional structure that will ensure the achievement of food sovereignty by focusing on strengthening domestic production, which is considered the greatest guarantee for achieving this sovereignty. and the need to accelerate the national water strategy, for which 143 billion dirhams have been allocated, to benefit all regions of the Kingdom; It also needs to be hit hard at the hands of the mediators, speculators, and crisis traders who exhausted the people with their endless greed….

In the speech he delivered on the occasion of the opening of the legislative session 2021-2022, the King of the country had previously indicated the need to establish an integrated national system related to the strategic stock of basic materials, especially food, health and energy, and to work on the continuous updating of national needs, in a way that enhances the strategic security of the country and the people. To achieve social peace and political stability.