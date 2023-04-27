Green Shirts Sarkhro, Pakistan’s first ODI, beat New Zealand by 5 wickets

In the ongoing first one-day match between Pakistan and New Zealand, the green shirts won, defeating New Zealand by 5 wickets, Pakistan took a 0-1 lead in the series. Pakistan captain Babir Azam won the toss and decided to field first. New Zealand scored 288 runs for the loss of 7 wickets while batting. Daryl Mitchell was dismissed for 113 off 115 balls and Will Young for 86. Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf took 2,2 while Shadab Khan took one wicket. In response, Pakistan won the match by completing the required target in 48.3 overs at the loss of 5 wickets. The brilliant opening partnership of Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq gave the team a solid start. Fakhar Zaman scored 117 and Imamul Haq scored 60 runs. Captain Babar Azam returned to the pavilion on 49, one run away from his half-century. Wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan remained not out with 42 runs. For New Zealand, Adam Milne took 2 wickets while Blair Tickner, Ash Sodhi and Richan Ravindra took one wicket each. Pakistan has taken a 0-1 lead in the five-match ODI series.