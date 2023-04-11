– “I express satisfaction and gratitude for the signing of the ‘covenant of mayors for the historic train of Sardinia’ and for the consequent attested willingness of the municipal administrations directly affected by the railway lines of the green train, to proceed quickly, together with the Arst and the Region, to the activation of the regulatory process aimed at the establishment of the foundation for the historic train of Sardinia”. This was declared by the regional councilor for Transport, Antonio Moro.

“From the mayors and from the Anci – continues councilor Moro -, therefore comes the decisive push and acceleration so that the presentation of the amendment aimed precisely at the establishment of the foundation, with the aim of protecting, recovering, enhancing, realizing and promoting – for cultural tourism purposes and the promotion of inland areas – the tourist railway network of Sardinia and the related historical rolling stock, through more efficient management and participated, shared by the Local Authorities, because it is an active part of the process of elaboration and definition of the plan of policies and interventions related to the protection and reuse of the historical railway heritage of our Region”.

The agreement of mayors was signed in Mandas on 6 April and also contains the manifesto of the Municipalities of the Macomer-Bosa, Mandas-Isili-Sorgono, Mandas-Arbatax and Sassari-Tempio-Palau railway lines, which also indicates 7 pm proposed actions’ which, in the opinion of the local administrators, must be included in the regional development plans.