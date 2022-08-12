The synergy project is being set up, expected effects on the whole territory Councilor Calanni Pileri: “We are working on tourism and sustainable agriculture”

HEARTS

Green revolution and ecological transition are a viable path. For the implementation of Green communities, or local communities that promote energy, environmental and social sustainability, Alto Canavese is a team.

During the session of the municipal council of Cuorgnè on Wednesday afternoon, the draft agreement relating to the constitution of the Green community “Sinergie in Canavese” was unanimously approved.

«We passed the agreement between the mountain Unions of the territory and Cuorgnè in the Council to participate in a wide area tender – explains the councilor for public works and urban planning, Lara Calanni Pileri -. The Canavese goes from words to deeds and makes a network. This is already the second call to which we are applying together with the territory. The precedent, the outcome of which has not yet been disclosed, was the call for 15 thousand inhabitants for which Cuorgnè is the leading municipality. For this reason, on the other hand, we are planning actions that will have an impact on the territory, and not just in a single municipality. Each institution has proposed projects: we have worked for the development of tourism and the creation of laboratories within the axis of sustainable agriculture and other complementary interventions of territorial interest ».

“The agreement scheme – adds Calanni Pileri-, is between the Unione montana Valli Orco and Soana, which is the leader, the Municipality of Cuorgnè, the Alto Canavese mountain union, the Gran Paradiso mountain union, the Val Gallenca mountain union and the Sacred Valley mountain union, and is aimed at participating in the public announcement of the Pnrr with the aim of obtaining the investment needed for the contextual establishment of the “Sinergie in Canavese” Green community, as a complex system of organization and management of the resources available to the territory, starting from a shared vision and with the involvement of different subjects, with different responsibilities, for the enhancement, conservation and balanced exploitation of the resources themselves and of the territory as a whole ».

The window for presenting the candidacies expires on August 16 and in the coming week the Cuorgnatese council, chaired by the mayor Giovanna Cresto, will approve the project. Furthermore, Wednesday was the second municipal council held in mixed mode, or with the participation of the councilors partly in presence and partly connected remotely. Furthermore, from the session of 25 July, the various council resolutions are published on the municipal notice board accompanied by audio recordings of the individual points dealt with. The goal is to make what is said and decided within the municipal council session accessible to everyone at any time. –

CHIARA CORTESE