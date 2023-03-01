Rome, 20-22 April and 11-13 May 2023

The non-profit association linearestablished in Rome by a group of landscape architects, has organized two new design and self-build workshops for redevelop the garden of the Sandro Onofri Library in Acilia (Roma).

The project that takes its title GREEN YOUR CITY wants to contribute to the defense andincrease in urban biodiversityand to make citizens aware of theimportance of protecting species diversity. Specifically, the two workshops will be an opportunity to start the redevelopment of a part of the garden that will have to be transformed into a usable and multifunctional placeresponding to the needs and requirements of Library users, but also and above all to implement urban biodiversity.

The laboratories are free and open to a multidisciplinary and international audienceand anyone wishing to explore the issues of co-creation of public space (students, craftsmen, architects, artists, landscape architects, agronomists, botanists, photographers, graphic designers, video-makers, anthropologists, sociologists, set designers, urban planners, designers, etc.).

The workshops, of the duration of three consecutive days each, will be an important moment of exchange and sharing in which the participants will be confronted with the technical and practical dimension regarding all the topics covered, thanks to the guidance and contribution of craftsmen and experts. It is expected, as typical of all Linaria’s work, theexclusive use of recycled wood for the construction of all the foreseen elements and the facilitation of inclusion processes.

The project is supported with Otto per Mille funds from the Waldensian Church

Dates | Goals

WORKSHOP 1

Thursday 20 to Saturday 22 April | from 9.30 to 17.00

registrations by 16 April 2023

WORKSHOP 2

Thursday 11 to Saturday 13 May | from 9.30 to 17.00

registrations by 8 May 2023

Both workshops involve the design and construction of a widespread Biodiversity Station which includes in the first workshop the creation of a lawn in front of the children’s area and a flower bed with seats in the center of the courtyard e in the second workshop of the perimeter green area delimited by gabions with seats and flower beds.

The Biodiversity Station will be one green infrastucture able to stimulate and generate thematic and educational paths that include: a flowery meadow, herbaceous plants e shrubby chosen for their hardiness, adaptability to dry summers and with flowers that will attract a large urban insect fauna; insect hotel to facilitate the colonization of valuable pollinators including bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects; feeders for birds that need to find food especially in winter; scientific and educational panels to facilitate understanding and learning of natural processes; wooden tops and seats usable by Library users.

How to participate

Interested parties should send an email to [email protected] indicating as subject “Onofri Library WorkshopThe registration deadline for the first workshop is 16 April 2023, while for the second workshop 8 May 2023.

The communication of acceptance and registration to the workshop will be given to interested parties on the day of the expiry of the two registrations. All participants will receive a certificate of attendance.

Maximum number of participants: 20 people

more info on

→ linariarete.org

L’Linaria non-profit association was founded in 2011 in Rome by Paula Mussanobiologist, e Michelle Pasquali, landscaper. Over time, other new partners have joined with whom they form a small interdisciplinary group dedicated to spreading the culture of the urban garden, the landscape and the environment. Linaria’s work covers numerous fields of action with different disciplinary skills, from the naturalistic-environmental field to the social-cultural one, with the aim of developing, building and sharing participatory actions and initiatives that involve the community in the creation of new sustainable gardens .