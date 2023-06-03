Home » Greenlane Announces Board’s Approval of Reverse Stock Split Ratio Seite 1
News

by admin
BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) (“Greenlane”), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories,
child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced that it will effect a one-for-10 reverse stock split (“reverse split”) of its Class A common stock, par value $0.01
per share (“Class A common stock”), that will become effective on June 5, 2023 at 5:01 PM Eastern Time, after the close of trading on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”). Greenlane has requested
that Greenlane’s Class A common stock begin trading on June 6, 2023, on a post-reverse split basis on the Nasdaq under the existing symbol “GNLN.”

The reverse split is primarily intended to bring Greenlane into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq. The new CUSIP number for the Class A
common stock following the reverse split will be 395330301.

