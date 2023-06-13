Greenpeace: Stone reefs discovered near planned gas well | > – News – Lower Saxony

As of: 06/13/2023 6:20 p.m In the dispute over planned gas drilling in the North Sea off Borkum, Greenpeace has presented an expert opinion. Accordingly, divers have discovered three other previously unknown stone reefs near the site.

von Helmut Eickhoff

Borkum is the westernmost of the East Frisian Islands. A few kilometers northwest, right on the Dutch side of the border, the One-Dyas company wants to drill for gas. Environmentalists, however, fear for nature that is worth protecting. That’s why Greenpeace hired divers. In mid-April, they examined several stone deposits near the planned gas well. The samples have been examined over the past few weeks. Greenpeace presented the results on Tuesday. “The divers have found stone reef structures. Stone reefs are considered oases of biodiversity,” says Anike Peters from Greenpeace Germany. According to reports, 88 different species have been discovered, including anemones, sponges, snails, crabs and the European lobster. 17 of these species are therefore on the Red List of threatened species.

Greenpeace: Gas drilling not allowed

The environmental protection organization is now calling for the end of the planned gas drilling. According to Peters, the planning approval process must be discontinued, and gas drilling is not permitted.

The planned location has long been disputed. After initial rejection, against the background of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the grand coalition decided to produce gas off Borkum in May 2022 then agreed. In April 2023, however, a court in The Hague had the preparatory work prohibited for the time being. The construction freeze applies until the court has decided in the main proceedings on the lawsuit against the gas drilling. That is probably in September.

Minister of the Environment Meyer: Currently not approvable

“On the Lower Saxony side, the planning approval procedure is currently underway. This is being processed properly,” said Lower Saxony’s Economics Minister Olaf Lies (SPD). If funding is not justifiable from the point of view of environmental protection and nature conservation, it will not be approved. “And the same applies vice versa: if the procedure comes to the conclusion that safety is guaranteed, we will issue the appropriate approval.” So the outcome is open for Lies. Environment Minister Christian Meyer (Greens) sees it differently. These are valuable stone reefs. “The protection of nature has the highest priority.” It is therefore clear to the Ministry of the Environment that the planned gas production is currently not eligible for approval, according to Meyer

protests in the North Sea

Greenpeace protested against the gas drilling in the North Sea on Tuesday night. It was about the northern gas field. This extends to Dutch and German territory. The company One-Dyas is allowed to drill for gas there for exploration purposes. From rubber boats, the environmentalists had painted a drilling platform on the Dutch side – with the demand: “No new gas” – “No new gas”. The platform is around 35 kilometers from Borkum and “in the immediate vicinity of the UNESCO World Heritage Wadden Sea and the nature reserve Borkum Riffgrund,” according to Greenpeace.

