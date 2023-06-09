Greens have been trying in vain for years to install a heat pump in party headquarters

The Greens want to install a heat pump in the old building in Berlin-Mitte, where their party headquarters are located – but according to a media report, this has not worked for more than three years. Towards the end of the third quarter it should finally be ready.

Dhe Greens have been failing for three and a half years to install a heat pump in their party headquarters in Berlin-Mitte. The party actually wanted to use the conversion of its federal office in Berlin to renew the heating system and make it climate-neutral in addition to the renovation of the rooms. But Research by “Spiegel” show that the Greens have had little success so far and have had to cope with many setbacks: the pump is still not working. The other renovation work is also not complete.

With the Building Energy Act, the party of Vice-Chancellor and Economics Minister Robert Habeck wants to promote the heat transition. This also affects old buildings such as the Greens headquarters. In order to be able to heat the building with renewable energy, a complex system of pipes and cables had to be laid. It was particularly difficult to install.

But the problems apparently go even deeper: In order for the pump to work at all and distribute heat in the house, a deep hole has to be drilled for a geothermal probe, as is the case with many models. This requires a permit, a special machine and trained personnel. It was only recently that the special drilling machine could be lifted over the roof into the inner courtyard of the office.

See also Three boys try to steal the offerings in the church and in their haste they drop and break the wooden crucifix also read Ban on oil and gas heating

From May 22 to June 2, 2023, drilling was carried out in the courtyard, as a party spokeswoman confirmed. The Greens hope that this will soon enable the heat from the depths of the earth to be used for heating. The spokeswoman said the heat pump is expected to be operational towards the end of the third quarter – more than three and a half years after construction began. The entire conversion at the end is expected to have cost around five million euros.