Although the Government and the Alianza Verde party have been in disagreement in recent days, especially due to the differences caused by the text of the political reform and specifically in what has to do with the closed lists, a meeting this week seems to have smoothed out rough edges and now a different atmosphere is felt between the two sides.

EL NUEVO SIGLO consulted several members of the green bench to ask them about the meeting with the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, and about different aspects of the current government.

One of the most recognized senators of this group is Angélica Lozano, who told this newspaper some details of the meeting with Prada. “We attended the entire bench, some in person, others virtually. It is a very ambitious agenda, like I have never seen before, because there are about 21 new projects and 14 continuity ones, that is, they are in process. It does not mean that they will all appear in March, but for February in the extras, in March the ordinary ones and others will remain for the following year ”.

reviews

He also highlighted that “it was a very kind, very pleasant conversation, it did not go in depth about any project. We reviewed, commission by commission, the realism of the times, the prioritization of social projects, the pension, labor, and health reforms, which have generated so much expectation, and they told us, on behalf of the Government, that the texts still do not exist and that they are still being worked on.”

“There is a package of culture projects and about five transportation projects that already exist, so we agreed that there will be some sessions to discuss the projects and have the ability to influence their content,” Lozano highlighted.

He also stressed that the closed list was not discussed “because political reform is one of the projects that is going to the second debate”, but he made it clear that the party has not changed its position on this matter.

Regarding the possibility of her being president of Congress, she was emphatic when she said “I want to, but this is July 20, it is still far away. I aspire because it corresponds to the Green, I have a career that makes me proud, I have a good relationship with all the benches, government, opposition and independent, so yes I aspire, but speaking six months before seems insipid and counterproductive. For now we are pending, for example, the National Development Plan in February”.

Ability

Regarding this aspiration, he added that “I have had two successful periods in the corporation and they have highlighted me as the best. In addition, there has not been a woman in the presidency of the Senate since 2006 and I believe that within the time of change that we live in, it implies that women lead. We have the ability to lead, to achieve consensus in the midst of a difference and to guarantee that the country gives the great debates”.

He recalled that at this moment they have an agenda of projects that are advancing: “several priorities in environmental matters, the reform of the CARs and various adjustments in the law to access decent housing. Also on gender issues, parity, sexual harassment is already in the third debate, as is the one on disappeared persons, mainly women, because there is a gender factor due to the issue of trafficking.”

He added that the fight against corruption is progressing in the same way. The project that regulates the “lobby” for the first time passed the first debate and we are ready for the plenary session of the Senate. In the same way, there is a restorative justice project, and it is that the big problem in Colombia is impunity, we are ready, there is a paper already filed, it is a project that seeks to prevent thefts, for example, of less than 10 minimum wages from being in impunity and the feeling remains in the people that there is no justice”.

Regarding the great reforms that the Government has, he affirmed that he still does not know the texts to be able to see the good, the bad and the ugly.

carrot and stick

In the same way, Senator Ariel Ávila stated that the meeting with the minister had the perspective of collecting the bets of the party, the legislature and, at the same time, publicizing the government’s legislative agenda. “In this period it is quite ambitious, with all the projects that are going to be presented, so it had that double objective,” he argued.

“What was said is that there will be a round table strategy from next week to analyze reform by reform and obviously we will start with the political reform,” revealed Ávila.

Regarding the discrepancies regarding the closed list, he maintained: “What happens is that the reform is more than the closed list, so what we want is to reach a dialogue, the whole party agreed on that, in front of what are the lines red on each side to reach an agreement”.

Regarding the number of reforms that the Government presents, the senator said: “I think it is a strategy, the Government anticipates that the government coalition in Congress will surely last this year and not long after. So he intends to present all kinds of reforms and cover them between last year and this, so we are going to have a very intense 2023 of legislative work, that is what it feels like”.

He considers that the peace policy is well designed and explained it that way. “The carrot is ready, it is the extension of Law 418 and we are going to present the law of submission to justice or criminal acceptability. What is worrying is the policy of the stick, the security policy that has not been presented by the Minister of Defense and that is what we are waiting for. A carrot and stick policy is not contradictory, it is an option within the peace policy and we need to be presented with the stick”.

Finally, he clarified that “we are a government coalition, but we are not going to blindly approve that, that is why we are asking for the possibility of studying reform by reform,” he concluded.

“I will not be a candidate in October”: Navarro Wolff

EL NUEVO SIGLO spoke with one of the co-directors of the Green Alliance, former senator Antonio Navarro Wolf, who also gave us his impressions on the meeting with the minister and on other current national issues

THE NEW CENTURY: What impression did you get after the meeting with the minister?

ANTONIO NAVARRO: The meeting with the Minister of the Interior left us with a favorable impression. It was made clear that the government is willing to carry out a detailed analysis of the issues on the legislative agenda with our party.

ENS: Does the Green Alliance continue to oppose the closed list?

AN: The majority of congressmen from the Green Alliance continue to consider the elimination of preferential voting wrong.

ENS: In general, how have you seen the mandate of President Petro?

AN: Well, although it should be noted that it is still beginning. The idea of ​​achieving total peace is a good one, although very difficult to achieve. The president made a mistake when announcing a bilateral ceasefire with the ELN, an issue that has already been corrected.

ENS: What are the party’s expectations for the territorial elections in October?

AN: We expect good results in the October elections. It is still too early to predict concrete results.

ENS: Do you think that Bogotá can be repeated? What candidate do you see?

AN: We have not yet chosen a name to compete for the Mayor of Bogotá.

ENS: What is your appreciation of the administration of Claudia López?

AN: Claudia has made a government with a lot of public investment. She is close to consolidating the contract for the second Metro line and is making a special effort to improve safety.

ENS: You who were governor in Nariño, how do you see the current situation in that department after what happened in Rosas?

AN: The effect on Nariño of the collapse of Rosas has been extremely serious. It shows the level of isolation of this department in the south of the country. It is essential to find short-term solutions and, above all, to make two medium-term investments. They are the Popayán-Pasto dual carriageway, including the Timbío-El Estanquillo variant, on the one hand, and the San Francisco-Mocoa variant, on the other. These two ways are essential.

ENS: What is your political future? Is it going to be released in October?

AN: I will not be a candidate in October. I will continue, yes, working in my party, the Green Alliance.