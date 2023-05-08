Greens skeptical of Chancellor’s Europe speech

“The Chancellor must once again give priority to Germany’s credibility and responsibility in the EU,” Green Party leader Terry Reintke told our editorial team. “The Federal Chancellor started with the announcement of a special European responsibility, but lacks a clear direction and impetus, be it in climate policy and for future investments, be it in the question of democracy and the rule of law, be it for social justice in the EU”, criticized the leader of the Greens group in the European Parliament. The promise of a new beginning had raised great expectations in Europe. The turnaround in the combustion engine exit is just one example of “how Germany is jeopardizing valuable trust as a reliable partner in the European Union,” explained Reintke.