Greens skeptical of Chancellor’s Europe speech

In contrast, the European Greens are rather skeptical.
“The Chancellor must once again give priority to Germany’s credibility and responsibility in the EU,” Green Party leader Terry Reintke told our editorial team. “The Federal Chancellor started with the announcement of a special European responsibility, but lacks a clear direction and impetus, be it in climate policy and for future investments, be it in the question of democracy and the rule of law, be it for social justice in the EU”, criticized the leader of the Greens group in the European Parliament. The promise of a new beginning had raised great expectations in Europe. The turnaround in the combustion engine exit is just one example of “how Germany is jeopardizing valuable trust as a reliable partner in the European Union,” explained Reintke.
“It would be good if the chancellor could finally clarify what the German government’s European policy should be,” said Daniel Caspary, chairman of the CDU and CSU MEPs in the EPP group. Is this to be understood as what he says himself, what the Greens and the FDP demanded or how the German Social Democrats voted in the European Parliament? Caspary asked. “There are almost countless possibilities,” said the CDU politician.
Scholz had made a first European policy impact last summer with a speech at Prague University. He was concerned with stronger protection of the rule of law against right-wing conservatives such as Orbán, Kaczynski and Co, faster decisions in the Council, an expansion of the EU and strong support for Ukraine, Geier recalled. The Chancellor had already emphasized in Prague that dependencies on non-European suppliers in the raw materials sector had to be ended as quickly as possible. The federal government and the EU have “delivered” and “achieved what was previously considered impossible” in the past few months, according to the chairman of the German European Social Democrats.
He recalled that Robert Schumann, on whose initiative for European cooperation 9 May was named Europe Day, had already wanted cooperation on energy issues. “Even today, Olaf Scholz and the European Social Democrats want to further intensify cooperation on energy issues, but in a climate-neutral manner,” emphasized Geier. This is the cornerstone for a “new, strong, social and climate-neutral Europe”.
From the point of view of the German SPD MEPs, the further development of the European Union is “more relevant for Scholz than for his predecessor from the Conservatives”. While Scholz is already giving his second Europe speech in Strasbourg, his predecessor never responded to French President Emmanuel Macron’s Sorbonne speech on the future of the EU until her abdication.