Greens stand for European elections – DW – November 26, 2023

For the Green government members, their federal party conference in Karlsruhe was also about agreeing to compromises in the “traffic light”, especially on asylum policy. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urgently warned against de facto deciding to withdraw from the federal coalition with the SPD and FDP.

In their program for the European elections in June 2024, the Greens are focusing on their core issues of climate protection and transformation of the economy as well as the demand for more social justice. In asylum policy, despite criticism from parts of the party, especially the Green Youth, they are committed to the principle of “humanity and order”.

This also includes fundamental agreement with the tightening of asylum law that is emerging at the European level. The sometimes heated internal party debates about asylum and migration policy had already been fought out separately on Saturday evening. An emergency motion from the party leadership entitled “Humanity and Order” was up for discussion, which also defended the compromises made in the government. The Green Youth wanted to ensure that Green members of the government were no longer allowed to support tightening of asylum laws.

Habeck and Baerbock are heard

Before the vote, Habeck and Baerbock warned that a yes to the motion would amount to a “vote of no confidence” and a call to leave the government. The party conference ultimately followed the course of the Green Party leadership with a clear majority.

In their election manifesto, the Greens are also emphatically committed to strengthening the European Union, but are also calling for reforms. In particular, the EU’s ability to act must be increased by primarily applying the majority principle instead of the required unanimity.

Foreign Minister Baerbock and Economics Minister Habeck promoted the government’s course on migrationImage: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture alliance

“Human dignity, freedom, democracy”

Further solidarity with Ukraine is required, including through military support. “Respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law, including the rights of minorities, form the foundation of the EU,” says the text adopted on Sunday.

The Greens want to extend the validity of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights so that citizens can also refer to it directly. Cross-border lists should also be possible in European elections in the future. Anti-Semitism, but also Islamophobia and other forms of discrimination are strongly rejected.

