san giorgio canavese

An aperitif at the theater inaugurates, on Sunday 25th, at 5.30 pm in the Teresa Belloc theater, in San Giorgio Canavese, the theater season 2022-2023, by the artistic director Cristiana Arri and the Belloc theater group, in collaboration with the association “Progetto Michela “. A season that promises to be full of surprises with a bill of eleven dates, in which a co-production for a new national preview show stands out, between the Municipality of Athens of the Canavese and the Contato di Ivrea. On the stage for the presentation there will be interventions by Cristiana Arri, by Fausto Nepote, president of the Progetto Michela association, by the mayor Andrea Zanusso and connections with Laura Curino, artistic director of the Giacosa theater in Ivrea, by Paolo Stratta, director of the Cirko foundation Vertigo and Maricla Boggio, the great Sangiorgese artist who followed and supported the development of the theater’s works. Some of the interpreters of the theater season will be present in the stalls. The municipal theater in via Piave, named in 2013 to Teresa Belloc, (1784 – 1855) famous opera singer who lived and died in San Giorgio, was inaugurated in December last year, after delicate restoration work. The landlady, then, together with the mayor Andrea Zanusso, was Laura Curino: “When a theater opens it’s a party for everyone: – recalls the actress and screenwriter – a theater is the place, and the soul of a community “. The work, which went on for four years, was carried out by the designer Debora Vittone, and the Ardea Costruzioni by Pietro Perono Biacchiardi for a financial investment of 350 thousand euros. “We want our theater to live every day of the week – anticipates Zanusso – between comedies, music and dance”. And so it will be in a whirlwind of events that will raise the curtain on Saturday 8 October to continue until May: the first real season of Belloc. The presentation will be followed by an aperitif at the La Luna restaurant. –