Status: 03/28/2023 05:47 am At an extraordinary meeting, the majority of the Greifswald citizenship voted in favor of a motion that calls for the accommodation of refugees, especially in small accommodations such as apartments.

The Greifswald city council held an extraordinary meeting in a multi-purpose hall on Monday evening in front of around 300 spectators. In some cases more than 800 interested parties were connected via live stream. Numerous police officers on site secured the event. The city representatives voted on a motion by the parliamentary groups of the SPD, Left, Animal Welfare Party and Greens, in which the accommodation of refugees, especially in small accommodations such as apartments, is required. The mood was heated at times, and spectators also spoke up. The application also stipulates that if there are no alternatives, the city will offer the district four plots of land for the accommodation of a maximum of 100 people each. In the end, 21 of 38 members agreed to the draft resolution of the left-green alliance.

Delay due to citizens’ requests?

The city of Greifswald is currently checking the signatures of a citizens’ petition. Its initiators do not want Greifswald to offer the district land for refugees. According to their own statements, they handed over 7,000 signatures to the citizenry last week. According to Stefan Fassbinder (Greens), Mayor of Greifswald, no lease contracts will be concluded before the request has been completed. If everything is correct, there will be a referendum in Greifswald within the next six weeks on whether the mayor can lease the land or not. The Ministry of the Interior would first have to confirm the legality of such a decision.

Vorpommern-Greifswald District Administrator Michael Sack (CDU) is concerned about the delay. “The problem now is to give people a roof over their heads. And that was postponed tonight,” said Sack about the results of the meeting. New refugees would probably come to the district as early as Tuesday, whether accommodation was available or not. According to Sack, an additional 1,600 places must be created in the district.

Gatherings show solidarity with refugees

According to the police, several meetings took place in Greifswald on Monday, at which participants expressed their solidarity with refugees and their willingness to accept them. The citizenship meeting was accompanied by the assembly “For humanism and cosmopolitanism – Greifswald as a safe haven” near the multi-purpose hall with around 90 participants. About 140 people came to the gathering “Solidarity with all refugees!” at the Ernst-Thälmann-Ring. Most of these events went off without incident.

Two criminal proceedings initiated

In two cases, the police have given their own information after criminal charges. So against a 50-year-old German for using signs of unconstitutional organizations. He is said to have shown the Hitler salute in the parking lot of a discount store. There was also an argument during the citizenship meeting, in which a 54-year-old German grabbed a 28-year-old Ukrainian by the upper arm and asked for a picture to be deleted. A preliminary investigation was initiated against the man on suspicion of bodily harm and coercion.

