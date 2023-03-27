Reynolds created role models for today’s pin-up girls
His clientele increasingly included the bourgeoisie, who were economically on par with the nobility. His oeuvre also includes portraits of extremely handsome and self-confident ladies. Young women who served the old nobility in a special way, as courtesans. Their portraits were probably real bestsellers and can be classified as early models for today’s pin-up girls.
Joshua Reynolds thus portrayed the image of a rather heterogeneous society, which also included actors, writers and journalists. A picture of the time in oil. Often copied, but never reached? No, this old truth has turned into its complete opposite over time. Many of the originals, painted in oil, are in dramatically poor condition today, due to Reynolds’ experimentation with the use of color and glaze. The graphic reproductions show them in the state in which they were created.
English Art treasure to be seen in the Thuringian exhibition
Over 450 such sheets are stored in the Greizer collection. Which begs the question of how this English sweetheart got to Thuringia? In the luggage of the English Princess Elizabeth, a daughter of King George III, who was married to Germany in the early 19th century and who bequeathed this bundle to a distant relative from the princely house of Reuss. After the November Revolution in 1922 it was guarded here in Greiz as nationalized property and now, in the 300th year of Joshua Reynolds’ birth, it is being presented to the public.