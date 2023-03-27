Reynolds created role models for today’s pin-up girls

His clientele increasingly included the bourgeoisie, who were economically on par with the nobility. His oeuvre also includes portraits of extremely handsome and self-confident ladies. Young women who served the old nobility in a special way, as courtesans. Their portraits were probably real bestsellers and can be classified as early models for today’s pin-up girls.

Joshua Reynolds thus portrayed the image of a rather heterogeneous society, which also included actors, writers and journalists. A picture of the time in oil. Often copied, but never reached? No, this old truth has turned into its complete opposite over time. Many of the originals, painted in oil, are in dramatically poor condition today, due to Reynolds’ experimentation with the use of color and glaze. The graphic reproductions show them in the state in which they were created.

English Art treasure to be seen in the Thuringian exhibition