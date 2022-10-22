Gressoney. Some ibexes would have caused the falling stones near the Gabiet refuge, in the territory of the municipality of Gressoney-La-Trinité. On the other hand, a group of 12 Italian hikers were struck by the discharge of stones. The accident occurred around 12.30, at 2 thousand meters above sea level. Four hikers were helicopter transported to the hospital for the investigation of the case. Two of them reported polytrauma while the other two got away with minor bruises. The Valle d’Aosta Alpine Rescue, the Valle d’Aosta Fire Brigade and the Forestry Corps intervened on site.