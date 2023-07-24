Greta Thunberg has to answer in court

According to the indictment, seen by the AFP news agency, the 20-year-old is accused of not following police instructions at a protest in Malmö last month. She should therefore appear at 9.30 a.m. in front of the court in the southern Swedish city.

Thunberg had taken part in the action organized by the environmental group Ta tillbaka framtiden (Taking back the future), in which activists tried to block entrances and exits to the port of Malmö. The participants wanted to protest against the use of fossil fuels. At the time, Thunberg refused to leave the site of the blockade on instructions from the police.

“We don’t just want to watch, we want to physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We’re taking the future back,” Thunberg wrote on Instagram at the time.

Up to six months imprisonment

Thunberg faces a maximum sentence of up to six months in prison under Swedish criminal law. However, prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen told AFP that these types of offenses are usually punishable by fines.

As a 15-year-old, Thunberg began to sit in front of the Swedish parliament in Stockholm during class time on Fridays to demonstrate for more effective climate protection measures. Within a few months, their weekly strike expanded into the global protest movement “Fridays for Future”, also in Austria. Thunberg ended her school strikes in June because she had graduated.

The young activist regularly criticizes governments in harsh terms for not doing enough to combat global warming.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

