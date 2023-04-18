Greta Thunberg wants to abolish capitalism

Greta Thunberg calls for the abolition of capitalism. She writes that in her new book on climate protection. The root evils of today’s world are industrialization and capitalism. Both must be overcome.

Although in the vast majority of surveys in the EU countries the clear majority of citizens are against the ban on new cars with diesel and petrol engines, the EU pushed it through under pressure from climate lobbyists.

Although in almost all surveys in Germany the majority of citizens are against the shutdown of nuclear power plants, the green-driven traffic light government has sealed the end of nuclear energy.

Although the majority of Germans are against the new laws on heating renewal and against the obligation to refurbish real estate, the EU bureaucracy in Brussels and the traffic light coalition are pushing these laws and projects through.

No matter how much it costs taxpayers, no matter whether they oppose it or not, climate policy is being decided over people’s heads. Nothing is visible of democracy and finding a majority.

But that’s not enough for the climate groups. They accuse the EU and the traffic light government of not doing enough to protect the climate.

