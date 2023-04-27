Home » Grieskirchen district: rain of gold in the spring concert rating
News

Grieskirchen district: rain of gold in the spring concert rating

by admin
Grieskirchen district: rain of gold in the spring concert rating

The music clubs of the Grieskirchen Brass Band Association can be very satisfied with their results in the spring concert evaluation in Kallham. Two bands won silver, eleven won a gold medal.

The three jurors Gottfried Reisegger, Thomas Asanger and Florian Moitzi evaluated the program presented by the individual clubs according to ten criteria. The concert rating was organized in cooperation with the Grieskirchen town band. Particularly impressive was the result of the market music band Haag am Hausruck, who competed in the most difficult level E and scored 96 points. The Musikverein Michaelnbach scored 97.9 points in level D.

The next fixed point in the musicians’ calendar in the district of Grieskirchen has already been fixed: the opening of the “House of Music” on Friday, June 23rd. This will offer a new home to the Grieskirchen town band as well as the state music school, the male choir and the town archive. From June 23rd to 25th, the march music evaluation of the district brass band association in Grieskirchen will also take place on this festive occasion.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

See also  During the inspection of the law enforcement of the Law on the Prevention and Control of Solid Waste Pollution by Wang Chen in Hubei, he emphasized persisting in the harmonious coexistence of man and nature and striving to build a beautiful China with blue sky and green water

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

TE alarm on April 27, 2023

Assembly approves Tiangues Law so that this activity...

They discover a body in a grave located...

Hebi City launches 2023 corporate salary survey

TDG Gold Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche...

Migrants in the US wait years to have...

Government negotiators with the ELN arrive in Cuba

CABEI prepares an unprecedented fund to strengthen the...

A man fell from a truck and died

Hainan courts accepted 4,844 intellectual property cases last...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy