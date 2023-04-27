Grieskirchen district: rain of gold in the spring concert rating

The music clubs of the Grieskirchen Brass Band Association can be very satisfied with their results in the spring concert evaluation in Kallham. Two bands won silver, eleven won a gold medal.

The three jurors Gottfried Reisegger, Thomas Asanger and Florian Moitzi evaluated the program presented by the individual clubs according to ten criteria. The concert rating was organized in cooperation with the Grieskirchen town band. Particularly impressive was the result of the market music band Haag am Hausruck, who competed in the most difficult level E and scored 96 points. The Musikverein Michaelnbach scored 97.9 points in level D.

The next fixed point in the musicians’ calendar in the district of Grieskirchen has already been fixed: the opening of the “House of Music” on Friday, June 23rd. This will offer a new home to the Grieskirchen town band as well as the state music school, the male choir and the town archive. From June 23rd to 25th, the march music evaluation of the district brass band association in Grieskirchen will also take place on this festive occasion.

