DESHOJANDO MARGARITAS

By Margaret Suarez Trujillo

Four years ago my retired sisters decided to do “something” to be together and earn a few pesos that would allow them to better maintain their standard of living. As it is customary for the family to meet for lunch on weekends, someone commented while we were enjoying one of the exquisite Sunday dishes: “If you sell these delicacies, you cover yourself with money”. From there arose the idea of ​​setting up the “Parrilla Once” Restaurant, in the center of Neiva. Like any business, you have to work more than we thought. My sisters have had to be waitresses, wash dishes, do cleaning, etc., in times of congestion or when an employee fails. Since the members are over 60 years old, some customers jokingly told them that the restaurant should be called “Grill Sixty”. The most difficult thing for them was accepting the technology. After much debate, in the end modernity prevailed. They use a program called PirPos, a software that is used to manage gastronomic businesses and allows orders to be placed at the tables with a cell phone, which go directly to a printer in the kitchen on the second floor. It is a joy because at the beginning everything was on paper and time was wasted. Today, they are cowboys in the digital management of their sales and they have reduced the time they used to spend doing accounts. The Restaurant hasn’t been great business, but they have a great time. They only work at noon from Monday to Saturday and for them it is a kind of social club where they greet many people from all over Huila, they have clients who come daily and they already treat them as if they were family. It is a beautiful environment not only because of the human warmth but also because the place is pleasant. The living room is spacious, has air conditioning. The ceiling is high and the tables are separated, the layout creates privacy in conversations. They have security cameras that protect and serve to review what they forget (remember the age). They consult the images live on their cell phones or inspect the recordings. It goes without saying that the food and service are of quality, they have an excellent chef. And the prices adjust very well to this time of crisis. Congratulations on “Grill Once”.