On the day in which the mayor Giuseppe Sala claims the appeal of Milan and the boom in tourists recorded in July and August, Beppe Grillo and the M5s attack one of the events that most of all should be a further driving force for the sector, namely the Winter Games of next 2026, calling them instead «The Olympics of cement». The guarantor of the M5s in fact hosts on his blog, a post signed by the grillina senator Orletta Vanin, which questions the green and low cost vocation with which the soul of Milan-Cortina was described from the first moment. “A little at a time and almost on the sly – reads the article – we have witnessed (especially during the Draghi Government) a whole series of laws and decrees-laws for the financing and refinancing of the Games (most recently the Aid decree- bis for 400 million euros) which, to date, have brought the economic amount charged to the state to over 2 billion euros, and with the progressive retreat of the contribution of private sponsors (the only sponsor, to date, a chain of supermarkets) “.

The attack of the 5 Star Movement focuses in particular on the interventions of new construction, which would betray the sustainable vocation of the Games in the candidacy, which had the least possible impact on the ground among its flags. Among the new works we mention the bobsleigh run of Cortina d’Ampezzo “in place of the track used in the Turin 2006 Olympic Games and cost 110 million euros at the time”, but also the Flames Olympic village in a risk area hydrogeological and the PalaItalia sports hall in the Milanese district of Santa Giulia. Meanwhile, to underline the appeal of the city under the Madonnina, it was this morning the number one of Palazzo Marino, who reiterates how in September, despite the fact that it is always an “important and delicate” period for the Lombard capital. , “Milan’s attractiveness and reputation are always very strong”, explains Sala. Numbers in hand, in fact, is confirmed as one of the most attractive Italian cities, especially in the summer months, which in 2022 recorded even “unexpected” record figures.