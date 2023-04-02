Home News GrimGrimoire OnceMore, excellent marks for the remaster of the Vanillaware game
News

GrimGrimoire OnceMore, excellent marks for the remaster of the Vanillaware game

by admin
GrimGrimoire OnceMore, excellent marks for the remaster of the Vanillaware game

GrimGrimoire OnceMore is undoubtedly a critical success: the remaster of the RTS developed by Vanillaware has been welcomed by the international press with votes really excellent, especially in the Nintendo Switch version.

  • Siliconera – 9
  • Multiplayer.it – 8,5
  • Noisy Pixel – 8,5
  • CGMagazine – 8
  • Destructoid – 8
  • GamersRD – 8
  • Nintendo Life – 7
  • TheGamer – 7
  • Movies Games and Tech – 6,5
  • Finger Guns – 6

As you can see, most of the ratings are extremely positive, including our review of GrimGrimoire OnceMore written by Marco Perri, but indeed there is no shortage some more critical opinions towards the game.

Among the strengths of the remaster undoubtedly stand out its still very solid gameplay, the many new features of this edition and, on Nintendo Switch, the possibility of enjoying a strategic game of this thickness also in portability, which should not be underestimated at all.

The lowest votes on the list are due to the addition of a skill tree that would complicate the fights, as well as secondly to a configuration of the controls that does not adapt very well to the use of the controller.

See also  China Eastern Boeing 737 crash: first black box found, bad weather hinders search and rescue - BBC News

You may also like

AI advances by leaps and bounds, technology funds...

Dialogues advance to establish the Mining District in...

Bezzecchi’s first time, nice and wet

The European Union calls on the Houthis to...

Programming Holy Week 2023 Parish of Our Lady...

A “corrupt cleric” ignites anger in Sudan and...

Hard blow to Clan del Golfo: captures and...

Schools closed due to weather alerts in some...

[특허, 톡!] Going Away Together – Unitary European...

Study reveals that hormonal contraceptives increase the risk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy