GrimGrimoire OnceMore is undoubtedly a critical success: the remaster of the RTS developed by Vanillaware has been welcomed by the international press with votes really excellent, especially in the Nintendo Switch version.

Siliconera – 9

Multiplayer.it – 8,5

Noisy Pixel – 8,5

CGMagazine – 8

Destructoid – 8

GamersRD – 8

Nintendo Life – 7

TheGamer – 7

Movies Games and Tech – 6,5

Finger Guns – 6

As you can see, most of the ratings are extremely positive, including our review of GrimGrimoire OnceMore written by Marco Perri, but indeed there is no shortage some more critical opinions towards the game.

Among the strengths of the remaster undoubtedly stand out its still very solid gameplay, the many new features of this edition and, on Nintendo Switch, the possibility of enjoying a strategic game of this thickness also in portability, which should not be underestimated at all.

The lowest votes on the list are due to the addition of a skill tree that would complicate the fights, as well as secondly to a configuration of the controls that does not adapt very well to the use of the controller.