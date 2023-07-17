Groceries are getting more expensive – farmers get less money – paradoxically

Almost all food groups are more expensive than a year ago. Above all, consumers had to pay noticeably more for dairy products (+22.3%). Vegetables (+18.8%), as well as bread and cereal products (+18.3%) were also noticeably more expensive within the year. On the other hand, edible fats and oils were 12.1% cheaper than a year earlier.

On the other hand, if you look at agricultural producer prices – these are the prices farmers get for their products – things look completely different: producer prices for agricultural products were 7.7% lower in May 2023 than in May 2022. This is the second Consecutive decline: In April 2023, prices had already fallen by 6.5% compared to the same month last year.

As the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports, prices also fell compared to April 2023, namely by 2.2%. However, the prices for plant and animal products developed in opposite directions. In May 2023, for example, the prices of plant products fell by 20.8% compared to the same month last year, while the prices of animal products rose (+2.1% compared to May 2022).

The main reason here is the recently sharp rise in pig prices. Because milk and beef became significantly cheaper. In April 2023, the rates of change were -19.9% ​​for crop products and +4.0% for animal products.

