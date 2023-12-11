Grotesque discrimination against the Dominican diaspora (OPINION) | AlMomento.net

Rights of these overseas Dominicans have been recognized, significant progress has been made. However, the challenges they face in participating in the political life of their homeland remain substantial.

The countless contributions of the Dominican diaspora to their homeland, both formal and informal, are undeniable. Their economic impact is substantial, representing approximately 12% of the country’s GDP. Furthermore, the cultural, social, and intellectual influence of these expatriates is immeasurable, with many achieving great success in various fields abroad.

Despite these contributions, overseas Dominicans continue to face discrimination and unequal treatment when it comes to participating in the political life of the country. The right to vote and the ability to participate in the political system have been a long-standing struggle for these expatriates, despite constitutional provisions granting them these rights.

The overseas deputies established in 2011 to represent the interests of the Dominican diaspora have fallen short of their mandate, leading to criticism and discontent within the community. The obstacles and challenges faced by expatriates who seek to participate in the political system, as well as the ineffective representation they receive, are clear indications of the systemic discrimination they encounter.

It is evident that the political class in the country has yet to fully embrace the potential of the overseas Dominican community and the valuable perspectives they bring. The fervent desire of many expatriates to serve their country and contribute to its development is being stymied by a flawed political system and unequal treatment.

The contributions, aspirations, and struggles of overseas Dominicans should be acknowledged and valued by the leadership of the Dominican Republic. It is imperative that the rights of these legitimate and patriotic citizens are upheld and that they are provided with equal opportunities to participate in the political life of their homeland. Their voices, experiences, and perspectives are essential for the continued progress and development of the country.