The relationship between the gut microbiome and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has eluded the brightest minds for over 20 years.

But now new technology offers a ray of hope: In a groundbreaking study published in the scientific journal Nature Neuroscience, scientists say they have established a “definitive association” between temporal changes in gut microbiome composition and observable symptoms in individuals with ASD.

Using an innovative algorithm, the researchers analyzed decades of research and confirmed an intricate relationship between the gut microbiome and ASD, paving the way for future advances in therapy and treatment.

Autism is a complex neurodevelopmental condition characterized by a wide range of cognitive, behavioral and communication disorders.

It is a spectrum disorder, which means that symptoms and severity vary widely between individuals.

The gut microbiome is the community of microorganisms—”good” and “bad” bacteria—that reside in our digestive tract.

The potential link between autism and the microbiome first emerged in the 1990s when parents began reporting changes in their autistic children’s behavior when they took antibiotics.

La Simons Foundation Autism Research Initiative(SFARI) – a research program dedicated to unraveling the causes and mechanisms of ASD – decided to take action, hiring Gaspar Taroncher-Oldenburg, an independent scientist at the time, to “help make an analysis of the landscape of circulating jobs on the microbiome and autism,” said John Spiro, senior vice president and senior scientist at SFARI.

A new approach to the autism-microbiome puzzle

It is also widely supposed that the immune system plays a significant role in the development of ASD.

A diverse team of 43 experts from around the world was brought together to reanalyze 25 previously published datasets containing information about the microbiome.

Scientists spent almost a year accessing, cleaning and curating the data, which determined the final choice.

It is important to note that with each set of data and the help of new and sophisticated algorithms, the team identified the best-matched pairs of autistic and neurotypical individuals – individuals without autism – in terms of age and gender, as these are the “two major confounders” in the study of the microbiome and autism.

The searches they suggest that autism is about 4.2 times more prevalent in boys than in girls.

The study revealed “a connection between the microbiome and various immune genes,” as well as “connections to the microbiome and diet,” many of which are “linked to neurological pathways and putative neurotransmitters critical to brain signaling.”

There was also “huge unexpected overlap” between the microbes associated with autism and those identified in a recent studio study on fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT), which suggested long-term benefits on autism symptoms and gut microbiota through microbiota transfer therapy.

The new studio evaluation demonstrates a statistical correlation between altered microbiome and autism, but the direction of causality is not yet clear.

