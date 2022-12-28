CARNIAN MEADOW. Two people, a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, who are part of a group of eight people coming from Verona and hosted these days in a house owned by the parish priest of Pesariis, Don Bruno Roia, went to the hospital, on the afternoon of Tuesday 27 December, after having accused symptoms of malaise.

Once examined it emerged that it was a mild carbon monoxide poisoning. At that point, the 118 health workers immediately alerted the Tolmezzo firefighters, who went to the scene to carry out all the necessary checks.

The presence of carbon monoxide was actually found inside the house, probably due to a malfunction of a gas-powered appliance located in the kitchen. The other six people who were part of the group were also transported to the hospital, as a precaution, for checks.