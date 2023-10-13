Growing Tension Spurs Increased Security Measures in Miami-Dade County Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Miami-Dade County Increases Security Levels Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Miami-Dade County in Florida has decided to boost security measures, particularly in schools, synagogues, and mosques, due to escalating tensions arising from the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the increased security levels on her Twitter account. The mayor emphasized that the safety of all residents and visitors is their top priority in light of the situation in the Middle East.

While no specific threats have been reported, the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) has raised security levels throughout the community. To enable effective communication between various departments in the area, the Miami-Dade County Emergency Operations Center will be partially activated starting from tonight.

Mayor Levine Cava also urged the population to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity through emergency telephone lines. This move comes as Jewish institutions, such as synagogues and schools, across the country are witnessing increased security measures.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York also declared that law enforcement would reinforce security following a generic call from a former Hamas leader for protests on Friday.

The recent escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict has led to increased concerns for the safety of Jews in the United States. In the ongoing crisis, Hamas carried out a large-scale assault against Israel, resulting in the deaths of over 1,200 people and thousands of injuries. The Palestinian Health Ministry reports that at least 1,537 people, including 500 children, have died in Gaza.

Oren Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, expressed the pain and concern felt by American Jews, who were already facing a rise in hate crimes. They now worry about the safety of their family and friends in Israel. Segal highlighted the convergence of existing hate on the ground and the proliferation of hate on the internet, making it one of the worst times in Israeli history.

Anti-Semitic incidents have been on the rise in the United States, with known white supremacist groups driving the spread of anti-Semitic propaganda. A recent audit by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) revealed that anti-Semitic incidents in the US reached a record high of nearly 3,700 cases in 2022. These incidents include assault, vandalism, and harassment targeting Jewish individuals or those perceived to be Jewish.

The ADL, which has been tracking anti-Semitic incidents since 1979, gathers information from victims, law enforcement, local media, and community leaders. This year, there has been an alarming increase in attacks and bomb threats against houses of worship, widespread online harassment, and a rise in anti-Semitic speech during public meetings at various levels of local government.

Miami-Dade County’s decision to increase security levels aligns with the need to ensure the safety of its residents and visitors in the face of growing tension. The measures taken by law enforcement agencies across the country reflect the rising concerns for the security of Jewish individuals and institutions amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Share this: Facebook

X

