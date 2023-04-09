Improving their expectations, Colombia’s economic growth could reach 3.6%, which is 1.6% more than that achieved in the quarter between December 2022 and February of this year with 2%.

According to Bancolombia’s NowCast indicator, with this result, the activity maintains its expansion rate above its potential capacities “and is a notable improvement compared to the previous report, and far exceeds the average expectation of analysts.”

The financial entity considers that; “In the first three months of 2023, there was evidence of better relative performance in the agricultural and energy (public services) sectors. On the contrary, the lesser momentum in commerce, construction and industry continues, while recreation, communications and public administration accentuate their rate of slowdown. Lastly, mining is the only sector in contractive terrain”.

Bancolombia indicates in its report that; “The seasonally adjusted series of our indicator shows that the economy registered a sequential decline of 2% in February and an advance of 0.4% in March. This is consistent with the strong increase observed for the first month of the year. In year-on-year terms, the punctual variation for March is 2.6%, 0.7% less than the estimate for the previous month”.

For its part, Fedesarrollo says that the median growth forecast for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 4.3%, but for the first quarter of 2023, analysts estimate growth of 2.5%.

Income

According to the firm Credicorp Capital, in the direction of growth, the market keeps its eyes on the most sensitive reforms presented by the Government of Gustavo Petro. With this in mind, the firm expects a considerable slowdown in the economy, driven by lower growth in private consumption (0.5%), affected by the fall in real income, higher interest rates and the Tax Reform, as well as by a slowdown in private investment due to high political uncertainty”.

In a recent paper, the researchers forecast that public investment will support economic growth in 2023, mainly at the subnational level, taking into account that this is the last year of governors and mayors before new elections. In addition, the Central Government plans to increase primary spending by 2% of GDP compared to 2022. Thus, the Company expects GDP to grow by 1% in 2023 and 2.4% in 2024; however, it considers that the balance of risks It is tilted lower due to the difficult external context and internal political uncertainty that could further affect business confidence.

Uncertainty

In turn, Banco Itaú analysts believe that the Colombian economy “is in the midst of high uncertainty generated by the government’s ambitious agenda of structural reforms. The latest health system review proposal, an expected pension reform plan aimed at strengthening the public pension system, and labor reform efforts will likely combine to keep perception risks high.”

Meanwhile, the recent upbeat investment momentum is likely to be temporary, given high interest rates, slowing domestic demand, and heightened political uncertainty.

On the other hand, BBVA researchers consider that economic activity continues to be characterized by a significant slowdown. Despite this, the technical team increased its growth forecast for 2023 from 0.2% to 0.8%, partly explained by the lower growth in 2022 compared to that estimated by the Bank of the Republic.

In the latest monetary policy report issued by the Central Bank, it is stated that “although there will be positive growth in 2023, the last two quarters could represent a technical recession to the extent that GDP will contract in both periods”.

Added to this is a scenario in which prices will continue to rise and unemployment that began to slow down in December in contrast to the data from November last year.

The sender

On the other hand, the Issuer’s manager, Leonardo Villar, pointed out that the Bank’s technical team projects growth of 0.2% for this year. This implies a sharp slowdown compared to the extraordinary performance of 2022, when Colombia showed a dynamism higher than that of most of the world’s economies.

For this same reason, it should be noted that even with very low growth, we are going to maintain a high level of activity and much higher than what was projected for 2023 in 2021 or even before the pandemic.

From another perspective, the Foundation for Higher Education and Development (Fedesarrollo) presented the results of its most recent Financial Opinion Survey, which does not paint a favorable outlook for the country in the coming months, in which according to the Consulted analysts, the cost of living and the rise in interest rates will continue to squeeze the household economy and will keep the specter of the economic slowdown that threatens to have a strong impact on labor formality.

The think tank indicates that eight months have passed since the president began his government and, to this day, there are factors that are of great concern, both to ordinary citizens and to businessmen themselves. An example of this is the slowdown in the economy, as household consumption fell, few Colombians want to borrow due to high interest rates, trade is not picking up and, for example, this year enrollment in high school plummeted 20.2%. New cars.

investment and consumption

Despite the fact that the economy grew 7.5% last year, from 11.0% in 2021, in the last quarter of 2022, activity increased 2.9% year-on-year, driven by investment, but offset by the moderation of consumption private sector, the drop in public consumption and the slower growth of exports. On the other hand, and according to Fedesarrollo, consumer confidence is entering pessimistic territory with -28.6%, the worst reading since May 2021 and well below the -13.5% registered a year earlier. Meanwhile, the recent upbeat investment momentum is likely to be temporary, given high interest rates, slowing domestic demand, and heightened political uncertainty.

In another order of ideas, the current account deficit narrowed, although it remains high. The current account deficit went from 5.6% of GDP in 2021 to 6.2% of GDP in 2022, the highest level since 2015. In the last quarter of 2022, a deficit of US$5 billion was recorded, a reduction of US$900 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in the factor income deficit (caused by the greater benefits of foreign investment in Colombia) was offset by the reduction in the trade deficit and the increase in the transfer surplus.

Likewise, foreign direct investment improved last year. Net direct investment more than doubled in 2022, to $13.3 billion (for a 62% coverage of the current account deficit, an improvement from 34% in 2021).