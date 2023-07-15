Gruesome Collection of Human Skulls and Organs Uncovered in Kentucky Man’s Home Linked to Clandestine Trade

Title: Gruesome Collection of Human Skulls and Organs Uncovered in Kentucky Man’s Home

Subtitle: Kentucky man tied to network involved in illicit trade of human body parts

Date: [Insert Date]

Kentucky, USA – In a harrowing discovery, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) stumbled upon a horrifying collection of 40 human skulls and organs, artfully displayed as decorations, in the home of James Nott in Kentucky. Nott has been linked to a network of individuals involved in the illegal buying and selling of body parts, implicating a former morgue manager from Harvard Medical School.

Federal agents, armed with a search warrant, entered Nott’s apartment and asked if anyone else was present. Shockingly, Nott casually replied, “only my dead friends,” according to an FBI affidavit seen by CNN. The skulls were found scattered throughout the residence, with one even adorned with a headscarf. The agents also discovered spinal cords, femurs, hip bones, and a bag labeled with the name of Harvard Medical School.

While Nott has not been charged directly in relation to the possession of the body parts, he does face a federal charge of illegal firearm possession as a convicted felon. This recent arrest is not Nott’s first brush with the law, as he had previously been found guilty in 2011 for the possession of an unregistered destructive device.

This shocking discovery comes after a tip was received by the police in East Pennsboro, Pennsylvania, about possible human remains found at the residence of Jeremy Pauley. Following the search of Pauley’s home, FBI agents uncovered organs, skin, and other human remains. Further investigations revealed the existence of a network involved in the illicit trade of human body parts, with Cedric Lodge, a former employee of the Harvard Medical School morgue, identified as one of the key members. Lodge is now facing federal charges for theft, sale, and shipment of human body parts.

Court documents highlighted that Lodge, residing in Goffstown, New Hampshire, willfully appropriated portions of cadavers donated to Harvard Medical School between 2018 and early 2023. These body parts were then secretly transported to Lodge’s home, where he lived with his wife Denise. Some of the stolen remains were mailed to buyers, while others had the option of hand-selecting their purchases directly from the morgue.

Investigations into the motive behind the stolen human remains indicate a range of grim possibilities. One buyer, Katrina Maclean, who owns Kat’s Creepy Creations in Massachusetts, allegedly paid Lodge $600 for two stuffed faces in October 2020, suggesting the use of the remains for decorative or macabre entertainment purposes. Another buyer, Joshua Taylor, reportedly made multiple payments totaling over $37,000 via PayPal, with specific notes suggesting utilization in horror or the zombie subculture.

Aside from Maclean and Taylor, several other individuals are implicated in the illegal trade of stolen human remains. Prosecutors have alleged the existence of a nationwide network sourcing stolen body parts from both Harvard Medical School and a funeral home in Arkansas. Shockingly, Maclean is also accused of selling stolen remains to Jeremy Lee Pauley in Pennsylvania, who subsequently transformed human skin into leather.

The apprehension of Nott and the subsequent unraveling of this horrific trade in human body parts has sent shockwaves through the United States. The FBI continues its investigation, actively seeking to dismantle the network and bring all involved perpetrators to justice.

(Note: Information sourced from Europa Press and The Associated Press)