Grupo Asur Acquires 25% Stake in Bávaro International Airport Development

Grupo Asur Invests in International Airport Development in Dominican Republic

The Mexican airport giant, Grupo Asur, is set to play a major role in the development and construction of the International Airport in Bávaro, Dominican Republic. Through a subsidiary in the United States, Grupo Asur has announced an investment agreement with Grupo Abrisa and CVC One, acquiring 25% of the share capital.

The news was shared by the Dominican shareholders of the Bávaro International Airport (AIB) and released on the New York Stock Exchange. It marks a significant move for Grupo Asur, who will now be part of the development of the international airport.

According to a press release from Grupo Asur, the investment agreement was signed in 2023. The company has made capital investments of US$17.8 million in Bávaro International Airport AIB, SAS, a venture created for the development and construction of the airport. This investment was made prior to the start of construction.

Grupo Asur has expressed its intention to retain a 25% stake in the airport, with an estimated total investment of US$66 million. The construction of the airport is expected to be completed in the near future.

Grupo Asur is a renowned airport operator in Mexico, having operated nine airports since 1998. Among its portfolio is the Cancun International Airport (CUN), which serves as the gateway to the Caribbean. Cancun International Airport sees over 30 million passengers annually, making it the busiest tourist airport in the Caribbean.

In addition to its operations in Mexico, Grupo Asur also holds a majority stake in Aeroplan Airport Holdings, a company that operates the Luis Muñoz Marín Airport (SJU) in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company also operates Airplan Operadora Aeropuertos Centro Norte de Colombia, which includes the Medellín Airport (MDE).

Grupo Asur’s presence in the airport industry extends beyond Mexico and the Caribbean. The company listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2000, becoming the first airport group to achieve this feat. Today, Grupo Asur has a floating 65.65% of its shares on the NYSE, with a market capitalization of US$8.5 billion.

With its vast experience and success in airport operations, Grupo Asur’s involvement in the development of the International Airport in Bávaro is expected to bring significant expertise and contribute to the growth of the Dominican Republic’s tourism sector.

