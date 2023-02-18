BIOFACH eof natural resources and makes visible the most innovative sustainability processes that are implemented in the main agro-industrial companies in the world . Besides,, manufacturers, customers and visitors linked to the organic food sector; likewise, it facilitates the exchange of experiences and the promotion of meetings for commercial purposes.

According to Manuel Julián Dávila Abondado, president of the Daabon Group, “present our agri-food offer in Germany, the largest economic market in Europe, It is an immense opportunity to demonstrate that Colombia is also at the forefront of world processes; that it works with the highest quality standards and that both sustainability and social responsibility are a business flag. Participating in this fair implies that other leaders and potential clients are getting to know first-hand the competitive advantages that our country has, which will be decisive in promoting the different sectors of the national economy”.

For the Daabon Group, It is a pride to continue positioning Colombia as one of the main environmental references worldwide, implementing sustainable practices that take care of natural resources and evoke the samarium pride that invites us to value both the countryside and its farmers.