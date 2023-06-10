Guacarí opens storage tank

With the new storage tank built by Acuavalle in Guacarí, the inhabitants of this town will be able to have drinking water in winter or summer.

Fulfilling the commitments of the ‘Vallecaucano Dialogues’the governor of Valle del Cauca, Clara Luz Roldán González, recently delivered in Guacarí the new potable water storage tank that will allow a response in moments of increased turbidity in the river that feeds the treatment plant of this municipality or at times Of summer.

“Through Acuavalle we carried out this work that will allow the municipality to have an additional capacity for the storage of four million 200 thousand liters of drinking water. A work that we had promised to do when we held the meeting with the community and that will benefit more than 30,000 inhabitants of this municipality and some corregimientos”, said the president.

The work

The manager of Acuavalle, Jorge Enrique Sánchez, explained that “this storage system has a depth of more than four meters and It has an investment of $6,200 million including auditing. It is a necessary work to be able to mitigate the suspensions of service when we have weather problems”.

This tank measures 23 meters wide by 63 meters long and will benefit Guacarí and the Guabas, Guabitas, Canangua, and Guacas corridors.

beneficiaries

For his part, Carlos Mora, president of the Community Action Board of the township of Guabitas, where the tank was built, stressed that it is “A great work because we are going to have a reserve tank for any emergency and thanks to the Governor for supporting the community in rural areas.”

Finally, Reinaldo Arana, a resident of Guacarí, highlighted the quality of the water they consume and assured that “the water we drink in the municipality is totally drinkable, suitable for human consumption and with the new tank it gives us peace of mind for the water supply when the service is cut off for some unforeseen event.

Comments