Guacoche prepares for the XIX version of the Tinaja Festival

Between December 15 and 17, the town of Guacoche, north of Valledupar, is preparing to experience the nineteenth version of the Tinaja Folkloric and Cultural Festival, which this year will be held in tribute to María Teresa Márquez Ibarra, José Tomás Márquez and Miguel Villazón Missad, representative characters of the town.

Albert Castilla, member of the organizing committee of the event, reported that in this version they will enjoy traditional contests that include unpublished songs, best jars, best tinajeros, women’s dances with the jars on their heads and the palero contest, the latter as a representation of the main economic activity of the inhabitants of the township.

In relation to those honored, Castilla explained that María Teresa Márquez Ibarra is a renowned midwife who has contributed to the culture of Guacoche and one of the greatest tinajeras; José Tomás Márquez, distinguished son of the town and the educator Miguel Villazón Missad, who has contributed to the training of the new generations of the town.

“We invite everyone to visit and enjoy a parade very similar to the piloneras in Valledupar, a folkloric overflow and as we have the largest sand mine in Valledupar on the Cesar River, we have organized a tribute to the paleros who are the ones who “They load the dump trucks on the banks of the river,” said Castilla.

Everything is ready to hold the contest that identifies the land of the minstrels Lorenzo Morales, Segundo Vanegas and Chente Munive,” Albert Castilla finally stated.

Registration for contestants is open until December 10. During the festival, the fifth Entrepreneurship Fair will also be held with the participation of guacocheros and people from other regions, so they can offer their products.

