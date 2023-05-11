Home » Guaidó assured that Citgo continues to be protected in the United States
News

Guaidó assured that Citgo continues to be protected in the United States

by admin
Guaidó assured that Citgo continues to be protected in the United States
Guaidó assured that Citgo continues to be protected in the United States guaidó united states
Federico PARRA / AFP

Juan Guaidó, former interim president of the Republic, affirmed on Tuesday that the company Citgo, a subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela, remains protected by the United States government. He assured that the government of Nicolás Maduro lies about this case to reinforce its persecution against the opposition.

The leader, in an interview with Radio Bluesaid that the accusations against him are part of the disinformation apparatus of the Venezuelan regime.

“Citgo unfortunately owns many debts due to Chávez’s expropriation policies, of indebtedness, then Maduro, even the issuance of bonds with collateral. That is part of the propaganda to attack and persecute the opposition,” he said.

“Citgo is still protected”

“Fortunately Citgo is still protected, in fact that measure that dictated by a judge, arrested her as a result of an appeal that the current board of directors of Citgo do to continue protecting the assets that Maduro and Chávez put at risk,” he added.

Maduro claimed in early May that Guaidó fled to the United States to coordinate the “robbery” of Citgo. “Juan Guaidó’s rat fled to coordinate the robbery of the Citgo company abroad,” said the official.

Guaidó emphasized that Chavismo has dedicated itself to squandering the assets Venezuelans in recent years and recalled the auction of the Dominican Oil Refinery, which the socialist regime sold for 88.1 million dollars to the government of that country. A business that was, highlighted the opponent, in charge of the former oil minister Tareck el Aissami.

“The goal is to keep Citgo, as we have done for four years. It continues to belong to Venezuelans today. Now, it is different from attending to the creditors of Venezuela, there is a crisis at the door that is billions of debts resulting from the mismanagement of the dictatorship, “he said.

See also  Qingdao Liuting Airport officially shuts down lights and suspends 39-carrying current golden years successfully ended-IT and Transportation-Aviation

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

You may also like

New dust ring discovered around Fomalhaut’s star »...

He died prisoner of La Tramacúa convicted of...

Nude from the waist down, flash mob at...

Meta Government installed extra sessions of the Departmental...

Champions: Pioli, heavy knockout but we believe in...

Fawad Chaudhry, who was present in the Supreme...

Anuel AA sent a provocative message to Fed...

Borders-trespassing, the Colline Festival talks about expatriation –...

Milan Inter 0:2 – Champions League 1/2 final...

Uribe began collecting signatures for consultation against three...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy