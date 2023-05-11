Guaidó assured that Citgo continues to be protected in the United States

Juan Guaidó, former interim president of the Republic, affirmed on Tuesday that the company Citgo, a subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela, remains protected by the United States government. He assured that the government of Nicolás Maduro lies about this case to reinforce its persecution against the opposition.

The leader, in an interview with Radio Bluesaid that the accusations against him are part of the disinformation apparatus of the Venezuelan regime.

“Citgo unfortunately owns many debts due to Chávez’s expropriation policies, of indebtedness, then Maduro, even the issuance of bonds with collateral. That is part of the propaganda to attack and persecute the opposition,” he said.

“Citgo is still protected”

“Fortunately Citgo is still protected, in fact that measure that dictated by a judge, arrested her as a result of an appeal that the current board of directors of Citgo do to continue protecting the assets that Maduro and Chávez put at risk,” he added.

Maduro claimed in early May that Guaidó fled to the United States to coordinate the “robbery” of Citgo. “Juan Guaidó’s rat fled to coordinate the robbery of the Citgo company abroad,” said the official.

Guaidó emphasized that Chavismo has dedicated itself to squandering the assets Venezuelans in recent years and recalled the auction of the Dominican Oil Refinery, which the socialist regime sold for 88.1 million dollars to the government of that country. A business that was, highlighted the opponent, in charge of the former oil minister Tareck el Aissami.

“The goal is to keep Citgo, as we have done for four years. It continues to belong to Venezuelans today. Now, it is different from attending to the creditors of Venezuela, there is a crisis at the door that is billions of debts resulting from the mismanagement of the dictatorship, “he said.

