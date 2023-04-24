Guaidó will seek asylum in the US after passing through Colombia

Through his Twitter account, the famous opposition leader had arrived in Colombia to participate in the meeting called by President Gustavo Petro; however, according to Leocenis García, the opposition leader will leave the country in the next few hours.

It is noteworthy that Leocenis García, one of the leaders opposed to the Nicolás Maduro regime, assured that whoever he was at the time declared himself interim president of Venezuela Juan Guaidó will not be at the summit with the government of Gustavo Petro or with the delegations international; and he would have to leave Colombian territory to go into exile in another country.

“Juan Guaidó leaves Colombia and will not be in any demonstration tomorrow nor will he be at the summit and I as a Venezuelan and opposition leader congratulate him because I know that he intends – as all Venezuelans have – that this negotiation process can advance to that the dialogue in Mexico be reactivated and that we have an electoral guarantee that does not allow the Venezuelans to go through a transparent electoral process that will help us get out of this very negative situation that we are living in,” García said in an interview given to the Blu Radio station.

Regarding the arrival of Juan Guaidó in Colombia, he also stated that after the arrival of the former interim president he was aware of the “noise” and the diplomatic mess that could be generated after his arrival in the national territory.

The opposition leader would have to be going to the United States to stay in that country as an exile, although Leocenis García did not confirm it to the aforementioned media outlet, it is expected that on Monday night, April 24, this former interim president will return to communicate through their Twitter account and their location and destination is known.

“Dear Venezuelans, today April 24 I want to inform you of the following in this statement. Later I will be communicating with you again about our next steps. God bless you,” Guaidó wrote.

And he continued ″I have come within the framework of the summit called by President Petro this Tuesday, April 25 and I will request a meeting with the international delegations that will attend. I will hold meetings with the Venezuelan diaspora, whom the Maduro regime has expelled and is denying their basic rights, and to participate in this year’s primary and presidential elections.”

It is presumed that this opposition leader hopes that after the talks in Colombia, Nicolás Maduro will return to the table in Mexico to guarantee transparent and guaranteed elections for 2024.

″I hope that the summit can guarantee that the Maduro regime returns to the negotiating table in Mexico and a credible timetable is agreed for free and fair elections as a solution to the conflict” Guaidó on his Twitter account.