‘Guajiro’ falls, linked to the massacre of 7 police officers in Huilla

In development of the Ayacucho Operational Campaign Plan, troops from the Fifth Division of the National Army, Colombian Air Force, National Police and in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office, allowed the capture and neutralization of the criminal plans of the subject known by the alias ‘licho’ or ‘Guajiro’, who would be the main leader of the Residual Organized Armed Group, Ismael Ruíz, accused of being the alleged person responsible for the murder of seven police officers in the San Luis corregimiento, rural area of ​​the municipality of Neiva; this subject would be carrying out criminal activities against the members of the Public Force and the civilian population.

The 38-year-old man had an arrest warrant for the crimes of aggravated homicide, attempted aggravated homicide, aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime, qualified and aggravated theft and damage to the property of others, manufacturing, trafficking, carrying and manufacturing of weapons, explosives and ammunition.

The man captured, according to the authorities, would have an extensive criminal record, would have entered the illegal armed organization as a member of the Support Network for Residual Structures, and after his criminal actions, would make up the armed component and was later appointed head of finance, directing the extortion collection in southern Tolima and northwestern Huila.

According to information, once he was designated the main ringleader of the structure, he would have orchestrated several criminal actions, which today, thanks to the forceful action of the security and investigation agencies of the State, have been neutralized, among them the objective of expanding the interference, ordered by the self-styled Central General Staff, to continue strengthening their finances through extortion and drug trafficking, seeking to have control of strategic corridors for the entry and exit of logistical material.

criminal actions

In addition to the murder of seven police officers, perpetrated on September 2, 2022 in the San Luis de Neiva corregimiento, alias Guajiro would have been part of the commission that incinerated a vehicle that covered the Ibagué – China Alta route in Tolima.

Likewise, his participation in the threats and intimidation of the Ombudsman of the municipality of Ataco Tolima and the homicide of a citizen in the corregimiento La Marina of the municipality of Chaparral is being investigated.

According to the authorities, this is a significant blow to the plans of the criminal structure that allows ratifying the commitment of the National Army, providing security to the civilian population of the departments of Huila and Tolima.

