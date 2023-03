With goals from Tomson Minda at minute 7 and Andrés Angulo at minute 61, Gualaceo SC prevailed 2-1 against Orense SC, who discounted with Robert Burbano at minute 41, in the opening of date 3 of the LigaPro, the night this Friday, March 17, 2023.

The match was played at the Jorge Andrade Cantos stadium, in Azogues.