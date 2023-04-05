ECONOMY

Through an update of the Cadastre and with the support of the GAD of Guamote, the direction of Intercultural Social Economic Development together with the administrator of plazas and markets of the sector, promoted incentives to generate new ventures.

Referential photo of the market in Guamote. (Courtesy photo)

Under the coordination of the direction of Intercultural Social Economic Development of the Municipal GAD of Guamote, new projects have been developed that benefit the economy of the sector. “We have carried out many projects, precisely to intensify entrepreneurship in the canton, which is why we recently inaugurated the work of the ‘Plaza Lineal’ for those who wish to start businesses of typical foods and crafts,” said Jaime Figueroa, administrator of Plazas and Markets of the Municipal GAD of Guamote.

Likewise, he mentioned that all these projects are focused on the social interest of Guatemalan society, for this reason a fair rental value has been adjusted for those who wish to undertake in these new places.

In Guamote, its trade fairs are held every Thursday, so several people from the sector and from other places visit the place. Thus, the international plan together with social organizations are motivating the support and accompaniment of new natural ventures such as dairy products and handicrafts. “Unlike other cantons, Guamote has always provided facilities in terms of requiring a space or premises, requesting requirements such as: presentation of a formal request to the highest authority, so that it can be referred to the corresponding address; The people who wish to acquire a space in these plazas should not have debts with the municipality; and they do not necessarily have to have a patent”, concluded Figueroa.

On the other hand, in the cattle ranches sector, Figueroa mentions that in recent days there has been a total decrease in cattle dealers, especially dealers who come from the south of the country, due to the recent event of the landslide in Alausí. “Last Thursday there were not many merchants, and the decrease in ranchers has become visible, because with the roads closed it is impossible for them to come and that is inconvenient for the economy of the sector,” stressed the administrator.